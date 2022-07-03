"Twitch Prime for Valorant is a joke": Reddit community discusses how League of Legends players get more rewards

Valorant and League of Legends are two showstoppers of Riot Games, and the two titles have been strong pillars of success for the company. While the gameplay of the two games is completely different, both share several similarities.

However, players have now discovered that there is significantly more Twitch Prime loot for one game than the other. This seems unfair to some as both games are free-to-play and have similar monetization models.

Several years separate League of Legends and Valorant as the latter is a lot more recent development. However, it has quickly gained as much success as the former, as Riot has been able to implement the same model.

While the game is completely free-to-play, players can earn different rewards. One includes Twitch Prime loot, which can offer different things. Unfortunately for the hero shooter's audience, what Riot provides as rewards are quite different from what League of Legends players get.

Valorant's Reddit community is unhappy with Twitch Prime loot drops

The main post was made by Reddit user u/SalasarZee, who compared the Twitch Prime loot of the two games. The user stated that League of Legends rewards is far more valuable. While the user understands the commercial point behind such poor rewards in Valorant, the user wants to have at least something that feels slightly valuable.

Other players also joined the discussion and stated their feelings about the rewards. For example, one player believes that League players get more stuff due to the variety of currencies and loot boxes in the game.

Another player stated how League of Legends offers RP to its player base. The amount that is given out isn't miniscule either as storing them over time can allow players to obtain something decent.

One Reddit user stated that League has one of the best Twitch Prime loot systems and offers valuable items to the viewers.

One player explained that skins in Valorant have much more general value which comes from their potential for usage. This is perhaps the main reason as to why Riot doesn't want to hand them out for free.

Some fans are hoping that things will change with time and they will also be able to gain much more valuable rewards than what they currently do.

Another Reddit member feels that the greater longevity of skins in League of Legends might be another reason. The member added that the total pool of items that can be handed out in Valorant is a lot less in comparison.

One player recalled how Riot had promised skins as Twitch Prime rewards and released a skin that was barely worth discussing.

It remains to be seen if Riot will increase the rewards in Valorant as part of the Twitch Prime loot. Enhancing its count and value will certainly make fans happy, but Riot will also want to protect their interest in doing so.

