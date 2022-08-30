League of Legends patch 12.17 preview: Ezreal buffs, Sivir nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.17 preview is out, and the official patch will be the second set of updates that Riot Games introduces with the 2022 World Championships in mind.

A fair number of balance updates will hit the MOBA next week, and Riot Phroxzon has taken to Twitter to list some of the names that players can expect to see in the upcoming patch.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Playoffs have been pretty exciting and we're happy with the state of things. For 12.17, adjusting a few of the outliers, not trying for big swings here, but just trying to tap down a few outliers and add a few situational picks back into the meta. See @TheTruexy for Hec/MF lists Playoffs have been pretty exciting and we're happy with the state of things. For 12.17, adjusting a few of the outliers, not trying for big swings here, but just trying to tap down a few outliers and add a few situational picks back into the meta. See @TheTruexy for Hec/MF lists https://t.co/8NaVRsiofY

Phoxzon states in the tweet:

“Playoffs have been pretty exciting and we're happy with the state of things. For 12.17, adjusting a few of the outliers, not trying for big swings here, but just trying to tap down a few outliers and add a few situational picks back into the meta.”

Riot Games will be looking to iron out some of the rough edges in future League of Legends updates and get things ready for the 2022 Worlds Championship, which is right around the corner.

League of Legends patch 12.17 preview

Before moving on to the list of names provided by Riot Games, it’s important to note that the tweaks will be making their way to the PBE test server first before being implemented in the final update.

The League of Legends PBE is currently in the 12.17 cycle, and Riot Games will first look to implement the changes here and test them out before shipping them next week with the official notes.

1) Champion buffs

Miss Fortune

Twisted Fate

Kassadin

Rell

Graves

Nocturne

Ezreal

Camille

Sett

The changes to Miss Fortune have already made their way to the League of Legends PBE servers, and Riot Games are providing her with a significant number of quality-of-life updates this time around. Her critical strikes on Q will be buffed significantly, with more damage and slow from her “Make it Rain” ability.

2) Champion nerfs

Nami (Electrocute)

Taric

Azir

Ahri

Sylas

Trundle

Wukong

Sivir

Renekton

Sivir and Ahri have been two of the most picked and banned champions in the League of Legends pro-play for some time now. They often tend to run away with the game after getting the slightest of leads, and Riot Games will be looking to tone them down considerably in the upcoming patch.

3) Champion adjustments

Maokai

Hecarim

Guardian Angle

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Maokai will be receiving severe adjustments in 12.17, and the developers will be looking to make him a bit more fun to play in the jungle in the upcoming update.

Patch 12.17 is expected to drop next week on September 8, 2022. It will be the second set of changes that will be deployed with the 2022 World Championship in mind.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish