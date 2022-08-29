League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle introduces massive Critical Strike buffs to Miss Fortune

With the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship fast approaching, Riot Games will introduce the 12.17 update next week to test more changes that will focus on the upcoming international event.

The developers have already started shipping changes to the PBE patch 12.17 cycle, where Riot will test some of the tweaks they have in mind before adding them to the official patch update.

Lots of changes have made their way to the PBE, from Maokai jungle buffs to significant changes to Zhonya's Hourglass. After recent news, it seems that Miss Fortune will be hit with a substantial number of quality-of-life updates as well.

According to Riot:

"A few bigger changes coming to PBE this week for a couple of champs. Starting with MF, aiming to buff her Crit builds and shift Lethality builds a bit more towards Q max over E spam."

League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle: All Miss Fortune buffs

Before moving to the list of updates mentioned by Riot, it's important to note that the changes are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final patch update. The developers will test them thoroughly in the League of Legends PBE test server before finally shipping them with the official patch update next week.

Miss Fortune PBE buffs

1) Making Q Max and Crit a bit less unfortunate Double Up (0)

Physical Damage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20 / 45 / 70 / 95 / 120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP)

Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time Strut (W)

Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35

2) Make it Rain (E)

Cooldown: 18 / 16 / 14 / 12/ 10 >>> 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14

Full Damage (8-tick): 80 / 115 / 150 / 185 / 220 (+80% AP) >>> 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+100% AP)

Slow: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% >>> 50% (+4% per 100 AP)

3) Bullet Time (R)

Bonus Critical Chance Damage: 20% of each wave's damage >>> 30%

The League of Legends developers will introduce a significant number of quality-of-life changes to Miss Fortune's kit. This includes increasing the crit damage on her Q to giving Make it Rain a lower cooldown along with more slow and damage based on the amount of AP she has.

League of Legends patch 12.17 is expected to go live next week, September 8, 2022. It will be the second patch in a row that will be deployed with the 2022 World Championships in mind.

