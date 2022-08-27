League of Legends PBE 12.17 patch cycle updates so far: Maokai mini-rework, Zhonya’s Hourglass nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.17 will introduce the second set of updates that will focus on competitive pay and introduce updates with the 2022 World Championship in mind.

Riot Games has already started implementing changes into the PBE test server, where they will test out the tweaks before shipping the update with the official 12.17 patch due in less than two weeks.

The League of Legends PBE 12.17 cycle has already introduced a significant amount of changes to Maokai, whom Riot will look to buff and make him feel much better to pilot in the jungle.

Additionally, Zhonya's Hourglass will get nerfed significantly with changes making their way to both Stopwatch and Seeker's Armguard, the two components that make up the item.

Guardian Angel adjustments will also be on the cards this time, with its AD ratio increasing along with its cost.

League of Legends PBE 12.17 patch cycle updates so far

Before moving onto the list of changes that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE 12.17 cycle, it's important to note that the tweaks listed in the server thus far are tentative.

The PBE is the test server for League of Legends, where Riot will try out new updates they have planned for the title before officially shipping them with the official patch.

1) Maokai

Sap Magic (Passive)

[New] "Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces cooldown by 1s per auto"

Base heal reduced from 5 - 45 to 4 - 34

HP heal increased from 4.5% - 11% to 4.8% - 14%

Bramble Smash (Q)

Base damage lowered from 70 / 11 0/ 150 / 190/ 230 (+40% AP) to 65 / 110 / 155 / 200 / 245 (+40% AP)

[New] now deals 2 / 2.25 /2.5 / 2.75 / 3% max health as damage

[New] now deals 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 bonus damage to monsters

Sapling Toss (E)

[Removed] no long deals % max health damage

base damage total increased from 20 - 120 to 45 - 185 (+40% AP +3% total HP)

brush damage total increased from 40 - 240 to 75 - 315 (+80% AP + 6% total HP)

[New] Empowered damage does not affect minions

Mana cost lowered from 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 to 45 / 55 / 65 / 75 / 85

Slow increased from 35% to 45%

[New] Empowered brush slow now 55%

Empowered damage increased from 75 - 295 + 70% AP & 6% max HP to 110 - 310 + 90% AP & 12% max HP

Slow changed from 55% flat to 45% + 2% per 100 AP and 0.6% per 100 bonus HP

Nature's Grasp (R)

Missile initial speed increased from 50 to 100

Missile max speed increased from 650 to 750

Missile acceleration increased from 250 to 300

[New] Now gains 40-60% move speed decaying over 2s on champion hit

2) Guardian Angel changes

Cost increased from 2900 to 3000

AD increased from 40 to 45

3) Zhonya's Hourglass changes

Cost increased from 2600 to 3000

AP increased from 65 to 80

Ability haste increased from 10 to 15

Stopwatch nerf

Cost increased from 650 to 750

Seeker's Armguard changes

AP increased from 20 to 30

Number of stacks reduced from 30 to 20 (max armor reduced from 15 to 10)

More changes will be on their way to the League of Legends PBE in the coming days until Riot is happy with the updates it wants to ship with the 12.17 official patch, set to go live on September 8, 2022.

