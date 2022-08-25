League of Legends 12.16 gets a micro-patch, buffs Yuumi right after nerfing her kit

Soon after patch 12.16 went live, League of Legends received a small micro-patch that introduced many buffs to Yuumi after nerfing her in the official update.

12.16 saw a significant number of balance changes hitting multiple champions, as Riot introduced the patch with a bit more focus on pro-play ahead of the 2022 Worlds Championship.

Yuumi was among the many champions who received a fair bit of nerfs for her kit. However, shortly after the update, Riot Games felt they might have gone a bit overboard with her changes and introduced some buffs in the following micro-patch.

Riot Phroxzon took to Twitter to discuss some quality-of-life changes that Yuumi will be getting back on her kit.

When talking about some of the reasons behind the changes, the League of Legends developer explained,

“We micropatched out a buff to Yuumi to add some power back in a way that is not super focused into E after putting it in a better long-term spot. We recognize there's a risk to the return of Artillery Yuumi, but there aren't a lot of great areas to buff.”

Significant Yuumi buffs make their way to League of Legends 12.16 micro-patch

In 12.16, Yuumi received a fair bit of nerfs that looked to tone her down for the competitive scene. Her Zoomies (E) had its cooldown increase with the AP ration slashed significantly on the bonus movement.

The attack speed was also toned down to 2% from 6% as Riot looked to tone her considerably in the laning phase and late-game team fights.

The 12.16 nerfs to Zoomies came right after additional nerfs had hit the ability in 12.14 and 12.12. Hence, Riot games felt they might have gone a bit overboard with the 12.16 changes, which is why they will be introducing significant buffs to her Prowling Projectile Q).

Phroxzon continues by saying,

“Long term, we're interested in reducing her level of force multiplication with fighters and have her be happier about sitting at Marksman. Forcing Marksman to lane 1v2, then abandoning them later to reduce counterplay of Fighters isn't a great experience for everyone involved.”

In the recent League of Legends 12.16, micro-patch Yuumi received a damage buff to both the empowered and unempowered versions of Prowling Projectile. It will go up by as much as 50 damage with an additional 1% of the target’s current health.

Yuumi’s ultimate Final Chapter (R) will also have its cooldown reduced by 20 seconds at level one and 10 seconds at level 2, with rank three, left untouched.

The 12.16 micropatch buffs have been introduced in the light of the fact that Yuumi has dropped to a 45.22% winrate in Platinum rank and higher post 12.16 patch drop. According to LoLalytics, this has been one of her worse performing patches in quite some time, and Riot will look to try and make her have an easier time in the game in the League of Legends 12.16 micropatch.

