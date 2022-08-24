League of Legends' new Worlds 2022 Summoner's Cup design reportedly leaked in PBE

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to have a brand new Summoner's Cup that Riot Games has decided to develop in collaboration with the American luxury retailer Tiffany & Co. The new Cup is supposed to be revealed for the first time on August 29, 2022.

However, it seems like the current version of the PBE (Public Beta Environment) has already leaked the Cup through a ward skin. Obviously, it cannot be said for sure if this is the final design, but in previous years, the ward skin version did not vary from the original Summoner's Cup.

Julex Gameplays @Julex_Gameplays Summoner's cup Worlds comparison:



-Actual cup (from Invictus Gaming Rakan Recall)

-Speculated new cup (from PBE new ward) Summoner's cup Worlds comparison:-Actual cup (from Invictus Gaming Rakan Recall)-Speculated new cup (from PBE new ward) https://t.co/iU1cBOvTtr

It is definitely something that has caught fans by surprise, though many feel it does not look as good as the previous one. Some people feel that if this is the final design of the Summoner's Cup, then it looks empty and is a downgrade.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know about the leaked Worlds 2022 Summoner's Cup design

Interestingly, the previous version of the League of Legends World Championships Summoner's Cup was visually appealing. It had its usual chalice design and was covered in beautiful decorations.

However, the leaked design of the new Summoner's Cup is far from perfect. It has four bent-out rods emerging from the rim near the bottom. These rods meet in the upper area, which basically gives it the visuals of a cup.

However, the upper area of this new Summoner's Cup is what is problematic for the community. The previous one featured decorations, but this year's Cup is rather flat and seems empty. In fact, it almost feels as if they missed adding something.

Tom Matthiesen @TomMatthiesen The LoL PBE seems to have leaked the new Worlds trophy design through a ward skin.



I like the five arches, they make it great for a team to lift the trophy together.



My biggest gripe is the flat top of the chalice; feels like they could've done more to fit the dynamic design. The LoL PBE seems to have leaked the new Worlds trophy design through a ward skin.I like the five arches, they make it great for a team to lift the trophy together.My biggest gripe is the flat top of the chalice; feels like they could've done more to fit the dynamic design. https://t.co/sNrwkFe7S4

Obviously, it is tough to say if this is the final version, but in case the upcoming Cup is visually similar, then Riot Games may face some backlash. This is mainly because fans are unhappy with the design and feel that the previous one was iconic and more beautiful.

However, a case can be made that this is merely a ward skin and that the actual Cup will be far more appealing. People are already comparing the ward skin with the actual version of the original Summoner's Cup that they have seen all these years.

Either way, the League of Legends fanbase has not been very confident with the major changes that Riot Games often try to introduce, making this yet another cause for concern. In any case, the actual Cup will be revealed soon on August 29, 2022, and everything should become clearer on that day.

Edited by Atul S