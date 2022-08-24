Teamfight Tactics patch 12.16 official notes: Kayne and Ezreal buffs, Yasuo nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.16 official notes are live, and Riot Games will be looking to introduce a considerable number of balance tweaks to the League of Legends-based board game.

Ezreal and Kayne buffs will be on the cards this time around, with nerfs making their way to Yasuo.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.16 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.16 official notes

1) Large changes in Teamfight Tactics

Traits

Bruiser Health: 200/325/450/700 ⇒ 200/325/500/800

Cavalier Armor & MR: 35/60/85/110 ⇒> 35/55/75/100

Trainer, Nomsy base Fireball Damage: 85/110/140/175 ⇒ 85/105/125/155

Tempest Bonus Attack Speed after lightning strike : 20/50/100/200% ⇒ 20/50/120/250%

Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 35

Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Units: Tier 2

Braum Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 70

Kayn max Mana buff: 0/45 ⇒ 0/30

Kayn Armor & Magic Resist: 25 ⇒ 35

Units: Tier 3

Diana Pale Cascade Damage per Orb: 80/90/110 ⇒ 90/105/120

Diana Pale Cascade Total Damage: 400/540/770 ⇒ 450/630/840

Lee Sin max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Ryze Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Units: Tier 4

Daeja Armor & Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 30

Daeja Windblast passive Damage: 25/40/150 ⇒ 20/35/150

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Damage Reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 15/20/50%

Syfen Attack Damage: 110 ⇒ 100

Syfen Armor & Magic Resistance: 70 ⇒ 60

Xayah Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 75

Xayah Feathers FLY! base Feather Damage: 12/20/60 ⇒ 15/20/60

Units: Tier 5

Pyke Death From Below Damage: 325/450/15000 ⇒ 375/475/15000

Pyke Death From Below Secondary Damage: 150/250/15000 ⇒ 180/250/15000

Yasuo Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Yasuo Sweeping Blade Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/3000 ⇒ 150/180/3000

Items

Statikk Shiv magic damage Damage: 60 ⇒ 50

Radiant Statikk Favor (Radiant) magic Damage: 100 ⇒ 75

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 1350/1600/1900/2250 ⇒ 1200/1450/1700/2000

Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 3000/3400/3800/4500 ⇒ 2500/3000/3500/4000

Augments

Axiom Arc I / II Mana on kill: 20/30 ⇒ 25/40

Best Friends Attack Speed: 10/20/30% ⇒ 10/15/20%

Cybernetic Augments (Implant, Shell, and Uplink) Health: 125/200/300 ⇒ 100/150/250

Hot Shot (Cannoneer) max Health true damage burn: 8% ⇒ 6%

Lategame Specialist Gold Granted at Level 9: 40 ⇒ 45

Personal Training Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 30 ⇒ 40

Rich Get Richer+ Gold Granted: 15 ⇒ 18

Scorch (Ragewing) Damage Amplification: 33% ⇒ 25%

Weakspot reduced healing duration: 5 ⇒ 3 seconds

Windfall Gold: 20/30/40 ⇒ 25/35/45

2) Small changes in Teamfight Tactics

Traits

Guild: Changed the way the trait is displayed in the trait tracker to make it take up less space.

Scalescorn bonus Magic Damage Percent: 15/50/125 ⇒ 15/50/115%

Shimmerscale, Draven’s Axe Cash Out Gold: 8 ⇒ 7

Units: Tier 2

Yone Way of the Hunter bonus on-hit Magic Damage: 90/150/225 ⇒ 90/140/215

Units: Tier 3

Elise Venomous Bite Damage: 210/260/310 ⇒ 230/270/310

Units: Tier 4

Sona Crescendo Damage: 250/350/1000 ⇒ 250/375/1000

Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Spell Damage: 225/400/2500 ⇒ 225/385/2500

Shyvana starting Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 15/60

Items

Ionic Spark magic Damage max Mana ratio: 200% ⇒ 185%

Sunfire Cape Health: 300 ⇒ 250

Rocket Propelled Fist (Ornn item) Health: 350 ⇒ 300

Urf-Archangel’s Staff (Radiant) Starting Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 40

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) Attack Damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 55/85/115

Demon Slayer (Radiant) base increased damaget: 35% ⇒ 40%

Demon Slayer (Radiant) Health threshold: 2200 ⇒ 2000

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap (Radiant) Ability Power: 120 ⇒ 125

Spear of Hirana (Radiant) Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 30

Augments

Press the Attack (Swiftshot) max Health percent Damage: 5% ⇒ 4%

Modes in Teamfight Tactics

Hyper Roll

Personal Training (Augment) Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 60 ⇒ 80

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 1350/1900/2250 ⇒ 1200/1700/2000

Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 3000/3800/4500 ⇒ 2500/3500/4000

Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics

A Healing Tooltip: Hextech Gunblade now specifies that it heals the lowest percent Health ally.

Xayah, Corki, and Talon now have their Attack Damage ratios in their tooltips.

Zhonya’s Hourglass now specifies that the holder is untargetable when the stasis effect is triggered.

Sy’fen tooltip now correctly specifies a 2.5 hex dash range.

Fixed a Hyper Roll bug where players hit level 8 and level 9 one round later than intended.

Fixed a bug where some missions didn’t progress in Hyper Roll and Double Up.

Can’t hit what you can’t see: Shen dodge zone displays properly at all star levels.

Lillia’s second cast now hits her target even if she dashes.

Shyvana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting Flame Breath.

Qiyana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting.

Shi Oh Yu’s third attack knock-up will now trigger at the target’s location if the target is out of Shi Oh Yu’s base attack range.

Volibear chain lightning should no longer appear to chain off of the board.

Fixed an issue where the overtime VFX would sometimes continue to play on a player’s screen after a PvE round.

Zoe will no longer give Armor and Magic Resist from Kayle’s Intervention to the same unit multiple times from a single cast if her total targets she’s trying to cast on is greater than her total living allies.

Ragewing champions no longer gain Rage when equipped with a Mana item while they are enraged.

Runaan’s Hurricane no longer deals Scalescorn’s bonus magic damage.

Astral will now use previous combat to determine Astral star levels.

With these updates in place, Teamfight Tactics players are bound to witness massive shifts in gameplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul