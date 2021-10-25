Yuumi has the highest overall ban rate in League of Legends ranked solo-queue in 11.21

In League of Legends patch 11.21, Yuumi has become one of the most overbearing and annoying support champions to play against.

The Magical Cat has been in the middle of many controversies ever since her release in 2019. Riot Games has always had a rough time balancing her kit over the years.

In League of Legends patch 11.21, issues around Yuumi are surfacing again, and she has risen to become the most banned champion in the game, both in professional play and ranked solo-queue.

Yuumi currently sits at a 45.61% ban rate across all League of Legends ranked tiers, according to METASRC. She is followed by Zed, who sits at 35.75% for both the jungle and mid-lane.

(Image via U.GG)

However, the ban rate is staggeringly high at higher elos. In the Challenger alone, she has a 68% ban rate across all regions, with an 82% ban rate in EUW Challenger itself, according to U.GG.

Yuumi’s incredibly high ban rate can be seen in League of Legends pro play as well

Yuumi doesn’t just have a high ban rate in solo-queue. Even in professional League of Legends, she is equally disliked.

At the 2021 Worlds Championship so far, Yuumi has been banned 47 times, which is the highest among all the other champions on the roster.

(Image via Games of Legends)

According to Games of Legends, she has a 95% presence in the group stages, which is just below Lee Sin, considered the go-to meta jungler of the competition.

Medic @MedicCasts Yuumi in major regions this year - 14 picks, 12 bans.Yuumi at Worlds Groups - 12 picks, 39 bans. WHY?! Yuumi in major regions this year - 14 picks, 12 bans.Yuumi at Worlds Groups - 12 picks, 39 bans. WHY?!

Yuumi’s value in a team composition was showcased by DAWMON Kia during the opening game of the group stage. The roster’s star support, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee, picked up Yuumi just to go 1/0/12 by the end of the game against FunPlus Phoenix.

In the match, Beryl’s Yuumi out-damaged three enemy players, showing just how powerful she can be in the correct roster.

Eefje Depoortere @sjokz Yumi first pick? Cancel the whole fkn event Yumi first pick? Cancel the whole fkn event

This made other teams take notice, and Yuumi has become one of the most sought-after supports for the rest of the competition.

