How to abuse the permanent blindness trick with Teemo in patch 11.21 of League of Legends

Teemo is by far one of the most obnoxious champions to deal with within League of Legends.

Teemo can drop mushrooms all across the map, which are invisible to the eye. Once triggered, players take insane amounts of poison damage, which can be lethal for squishy champions. Despite that, he is not very viable within high-elo games of League of Legends.

Recently, Teemo received a buff in League of Legends to improve his viability. This buff allows Teemo to permanently blind enemy champions as long as players build in enough ability haste.

This change can make it impossible to deal with Teemo in the late game, especially in the case of skilled players.

Everything players need to know about permanent blindness trick for Teemo in League of Legends

It is important to note that to make permanent blindness possible, players need to build in lots of ability haste. In order to do this, players will need around 133 ability haste, and the ability itself needs to be maxed out. It is the Q ability that players need to focus on, as once players obtain the above-mentioned stats, the cooldown of Q reduces to three seconds.

The current buff that has been provided to Teemo provides a 7-second cooldown to Q, and the blind duration lasts for three seconds. However, as mentioned earlier, ability haste reduces the cooldown of Q further, and it exactly matches with the blind duration.

The item build that players need to follow in order to achieve this has been provided below:

1. Shurelya’s Battlesong

2. Ionian Boots of Lucidity

3. Cosmic Drive

4. Fiendish Codex (3 units)

However, it does not end here, as players also need three other things to obtain the sweet 133 ability haste. First of all, players need to use sorcery in the secondary slot and put in Transcendence. It provides ability haste based on level as well as champion takedown.

Secondly, players need to slot in the rune shard that provides ability haste. This is the third one in the first row amongst the rune shards, as shown in the figure below. Finally, players will need the blue buff as well since that too provides ability haste.

Rune path and rune shards for Teemo's permanent blinding trick (Image via League of Legends)

Combining all of this will help players perform the permanent blinding trick in League of Legends. This was discovered by a YouTuber named Vandiril. It is unclear whether this trick will help Teemo rise in priority within the high-level games of League of Legends.

However, it is definitely a fun trick which players can use to annoy enemies within the game.

