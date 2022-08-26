League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event: Start time, end date, Event Pass price, rewards, and more

With the League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian Event wrapping up, players can now look forward to the next celebration in the MOBA, which the developers have already made live on the servers.

The next event that Riot Games has planned for the title is Steel Valkyries 2022, which had already dropped when patch 12.16 was introduced to all the regions on August 25, 2022. at 3:00 pm CT.

With the onset of the event, players will be able to get their hands on a considerable number of rewards and cosmetics and purchase the Event Pass that will provide them with even more loot.

The event is expected to last for exactly two weeks and is speculated to go offline with patch 12.17, which is scheduled for September 8, 2022.

Although the event might only last for a fortnight, the event tokens that players earn along the way will remain valid until October 3, 2022. League of Legends players will be able to cash them in and redeem the event exclusive rewards for an additional month.

What to expect from the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event?

After the patch 12.16 update, players will now be able to participate in the various challenges that the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event will have on offer. Completing them will generally reward players with event exclusive orbs, chests, and keys. Fans will be able to use these to claim cosmetic drops, stickers, and more.

However, those who are looking to purchase the Event Pass will be required to invest 1,650 PR to unlock it. Along with the Pass, players will also be automatically rewarded 200 tokens and four Steel Valkyries 2022 Orbs.

If they are lucky, fans might also get a chance to obtain some Legendary skin shards while accessing the orbs.

Apart from the Event pass, players who are really fond of the new set of Steel Valkyrie skins will be able to get their hands on some of the cosmetics that the event will have on offer. The following loot can be purchased through the event bundle:

All the rewards present in the Event Pass

Janna Champion Shard

Cyber Halo Janna skin

Cyber Halo Janna icon

Throughout the course of the event, League of Legends players will be able to get their hands on a lot of Steel Valkyrie tokens, which they will be able to cash in by October 3, 2020 to get event-exclusive rewards and items.

