League of Legends reveal the brand new Ashen Knight Sylas skin 

League of Legends on September 7, 2022 officially revealed the upcoming Ashen Knight Sylas skin that will be added to the game along with patch 12.18. This skin is the third addition to the Ashen Knight skinline that first made its debut back in April.

The Ashen Knight Sylas skin was obviously leaked by the community quite a while back. However, no one had any clue regarding the design of the same. Fortunately, Riot Games did not delay any longer and ended up revealing it to the public right away.

Sylas is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Therefore, there is no doubt that a lot of players will be looking to obtain it as soon as it releases into the main game.

Full details regarding the brand new Ashen Knight Sylas skin in League of Legends

The brand new Ashen Knight Sylas skin is currently available in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment). The skin will be released on the main client along with patch 12.18, which is set to come out on September 21, 2022.

The Ashen Knight skinline in League of Legends initially started with Pyke, which was added back in April 2022 along with the Mythic shop rework. These Ashen Knights are basically corrupted versions of former heroes who once served a legendary king, but lost their former selves after the kingdom fell to ruins.

It is a very unique skinline with shades of gray and purple and has some of the best sound effects and animations in the entire game. Ashen Knight Pyke was quite a hit and received acclaim from fans all across the world.

Unfortunately, when Ashen Knight Pantheon was released, fans got quite angry that the skin did not feature anything that made Pyke's skin so good. Hence, once leakers claimed that Sylas would be the next champion to receive the Ashen Knight skin, the hype surrounding the same reached its maximum.

Sylas is arguably one of the most popular champions in the game. Therefore, getting the exclusive Ashen Knight skin will be a cherry on top. Obviously, it is tough to mention how fans will feel regarding the new one as it has just been released on PBE.

In any case, Ashen Knight Sylas will be a Mythic skin, which means fans can only do it through Mythic essence. Currently, Mythic essence can be obtained exclusively through chests and events. The Ashen Knight Sylas skin will cost somewhere around 100 Mythic essence, which means fans will need to start saving now itself.

