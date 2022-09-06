Riot Games will open North American League of Legends Champion's Queue for global teams during Worlds 2022

Riot Games have officially announced that their famous Champions Queue in League of Legends' will be open to all Worlds 2022 participants during their stay in North America for the tournament. It is a unique and solo queue-style experience with restricted access and monetary prizes to be won by the participants.

The current qualified playerbase for it consists of every member of each LCS organization and their academy affiliates, many masters to challenger tier collegiate players, and a few pre-approved former League of Legends professional players.

As per the recent announcement, the queue is set to allow over a hundred qualified international players to join the ranks.

What to look forward to in Champions Queue during League of Legends Worlds 2022

In this video from Bwipo's stream, he talks about why he doesn't enjoy Champions Queue. To summarise, his opinion is that he has limited time to practice outside of scrims, which he considers as the best form of practice.

Since many players who join the queue are competing for money, Bwipo claimed he feels the need to practice champions that he knows he can't play against at a competitive level, which he considers unfair to them.

This sentiment is not shared by many League of Legends' pro players, but those from the LCS are known to be notorious for not playing many Champions Queue games. There was a point in the Spring Split where TSM had four members on the roster with less than 10 games in the mode, with some not having played even one.

It will be interesting to see just how interested the players will be in this iteration of Champions Queue. It begs the question, will pro players have the time and motivation to grind after long scrim blocks?

With a massive influx from the top international teams, it seems that the new allowance with the queue will take over the scene.

In the video, SKT T1 CEO Joe Marsh spoke on Faker's statements on stream about his growing dislike of Solo Queue in Korea. The latter has held this sentiment for quite some time, and has been known to express frustration with foreign Solo Queues when traveling to former Worlds tournaments.

League of Legends' Champions Queue might give Faker, and players that share his opinions, a place to effectively practice. There, every player will be motivated to win, voice comms are opt-in, and there will be a public leaderboard for the community to track the players.

It should be expected that of the hundreds of international players, on top of the current hundreds of players with access to Champions Queue, there will be a lot for the community to talk about. Streaming viewership on Twitch, YouTube, and foreign sites will be at an all-time high, and drama will certainly entail alonside that.

It might be tough for League of Legends players to think about who will be winning this Champions Queue. Some favorites are known to grind Solo Queue in their free time, like Viper, Ruler, and Chovy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan