"It's extreme incompetence": League of Legends fans hit back at Riot Games as Hecarim dominates solo-queue winrate charts

Hecarim is a champion who has always been quite powerful in League of Legends. However, the buffs that he received in patch 12.17 have skyrocketed his winrate to supreme levels.

Hecarim is now a champion who can play the role of a tank while also running down enemies and slicing them down in one hit. This has made him one of the scariest champions in the Summoner's Rift as of patch 12.17, and has also resulted in several fans hitting out at Riot Games for making these changes.

One such criticism came from popular content creator IWDominate as he tweeted the following:

Christian Rivera @IWDominate Hecarim is so blatantly over the top OP after the changes that I struggle to comprehend how anyone could have even touched or play tested the champ before shipping the changes to live. It’s at best extreme incompetence and at worst pure laziness. Hecarim is so blatantly over the top OP after the changes that I struggle to comprehend how anyone could have even touched or play tested the champ before shipping the changes to live. It’s at best extreme incompetence and at worst pure laziness.

IWDominate's comments have been supported by many as fans feel that Riot Games have often been lazy when testing champions. They believe that releasing excessively broken units is something that affects the game for everyone and pushes people away from playing League of Legends more often than not.

League of Legends fans want Riot Games to hotfix Hecarim as soon as possible

League of Legends,along with patch 12.17, released a small rework for Hecarim to bring the champion back into the meta. This was also done by keeping Worlds 2022 in mind as the jungle meta is kind of stale right now and the developers wanted to bring in some variety.

League of Legends Updates @LoLDailyUpdates Hecarim is definitely balanced right now 🙃 Hecarim is definitely balanced right now 🙃 https://t.co/5tdIVQJhnq

Erknaite @zac_gaming__ I am surprised Riot hasn't hotfixed Hecarim when he tanks 2x more than a tank while sprinting at the speed of light shredding any class in the game I am surprised Riot hasn't hotfixed Hecarim when he tanks 2x more than a tank while sprinting at the speed of light shredding any class in the game

Rachi ➜ Twitch Con SD 👻 @rachichu_ i have 0 respect for u if u play any of the following:

hecarim

kayn

veigo

nunu

graves

kindred i have 0 respect for u if u play any of the following: hecarimkaynveigonunugraveskindred

However, the mini-rework that was done to Hecarim has made him excessively broken. The champion currently has a S+ rating and sits at around 51% winrate in Master rank and above. In short, he is currently dominating the solo queue meta in high elo.

The champion has sort of become an all-purpose unit where he can tank hits, move excessively fast, and also cut down enemies without breaking a sweat. It takes almost no effort to dominate with Hecarim right now and no jungler can counter him in his current state.

Unforgiven @UnforgivenLoL did hecarim even lose a game yet on this patch?

that champ is so disgustingly broken and not hotfixed??? did hecarim even lose a game yet on this patch? that champ is so disgustingly broken and not hotfixed???

stream @Streaamm hecarim is pretty chillax i think hecarim is pretty chillax i think https://t.co/bBvRiGEymB

As a result, League of Legends fans have been eagerly asking for Riot Games to hotfix the champion. They want major changes where he is toned down to the level of current junglers.

As it happens, the developers did respond to fans' demands, though the solution was not instantaneous. A few small nerfs to Hecarim will be rolled out with patch 12.18, set for release on September 21, 2022.

It is tough to say how much of an impact these nerfs will have once they roll out, but as of now fans are not quite convinced with the numbers. They feel these are more like placebo nerfs, though some feel his dominance will be toned down slightly, which is still better than nothing.

Nasut @nasut8 i think current hecarim rivals s10 karthus in terms of being broken i think current hecarim rivals s10 karthus in terms of being broken

𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 ☆ @lumireiss day off so time to abuse hecarim and noc being broken af rn for free lp day off so time to abuse hecarim and noc being broken af rn for free lp

The thing that League of Legends fans fear the most is Hecarim's dominance at Worlds 2022. They feel that if he does not get balanced in time, he might have an impact similar to Pantheon where Hecarim will become an auto-win condition if he gets picked or he will simply remain banned from the entire tournament.

In short, Hecarim at Worlds 2022 in an unbalanced state will be a disaster and both League of Legends players and fans want to avoid it at all costs.

