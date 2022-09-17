Top 5 ADC champions that are set to dominate the League of Legends Worlds 2022 meta

The ADC role has always been a crucial late-game role in professional League of Legends. They are responsible for consistent damage and carrying teamfights in the late to mid game, but are generally carried by the support in the early game. There are many amazing ADC players this year at Worlds 2022, which should create some exciting champion diversity for the role.

Many ADC champions have been adjusted by Riot in the patches between the regional finals and the start of Worlds 2022. With no professional games occurring during the patches in between, it is difficult to predict if the buffs or nerfs will make a big difference in professional drafts. With that said, let's get into the top five ADC champions set to dominate the League of Legends Worlds 2022 meta.

Top five ADC champions in League of Legends' patch 12.18 (Worlds patch)

First, let's go over some honorable mentions that could possibly find their way into the meta. Nilah is the latest addition to the League of Legends roster and is easily the most niche and unique ADC in the game. However, the entire composition needs to be built around her, making it difficult for her to be drafted early.

Twitch has been a fantastic pick in professional play lately, especially given how he can counter the champions that were in the meta during the playoffs. Another quick shout out to Ashe, who is receiving a buff in 12.18, and is the premier utility ADC in the entire game. Moving on, given below are the top five ADC champions in League of Legends' current patch.

5) Seraphine

Seraphine in the ADC role has proven to be dominant, especially in the LCS playoffs. She is not really an ADC at all, but rather the most powerful enchanter in the game. Similar to Sivir, she also has fantastic waveclear.

The Starry-Eyed Songstress provides a massive amount of value for the team composition, whether she is building Moonstone or Liandry's. Readers should also keep in mind that she is a three-lane flex pick as well, capable of going mid or support, giving her incredible value during the draft.

4) Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune received major changes in patch 12.17, and has already been hotfix nerfed. Moving away from her E spam and arcane comet build, she shifted into being a typical crit-scaling ADC.

Furthermore, she has looked extremely strong in solo queue, and, with her ultimate being one of the most powerful team fighting tools in-game, she could certainly have a presence at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

3) Sivir

Sivir had a ridiculous presence in the drafts during the playoffs across all regions, and has since been nerfed. These nerfs haven't impacted her performance in solo queue too much though, and her utility as a waveclear, teamfighting ADC will always remain present. She provides enough value overall, while being able to play safely with her spell shield, that she could still be picked at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

2) Zeri

Similar to Sivir, Zeri had an insane presence during the playoffs and received nerfs as a result of this. Nevertheless, Zeri, by design, seems to be broken in the hands of most professional players, setting the record for pentakills in professional play. The potent combination of movespeed, range, and DPS is something that the top ADC players in the world can abuse, making her likely to be picked at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

1) Aphelios

Aphelios is possibly the most versatile ADC champion in the game, while also being the most self-sufficient. He often does not need a support champion hovering nearby to be able to safely farm, given his innate lifesteal and bonus range.

He has an answer for every situation in teamfights, with major strengths in both hitting back and engaging forward. This flexibility makes him the premier ADC champion heading into League of Legends Worlds 2022.

