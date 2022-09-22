League of Legends reveals new Mecha skins through emotes in PBE 

League of Legends added a bunch of new items to its PBE (Public Beta Environment) on September 20, 2022, which will be released along with patch 12.19. As it happens, fans have noticed that along with everything else, three new emotes have been added, which are based on skins that are not yet present in the game.

This led to leakers getting into work almost immediately, which ended up revealing brand new Mecha skins that will be added to the game along with patch 12.20. These will include skins for Thresh, Rell, and Twisted Fate, though it might include more as well.

One interesting thing to note here is that a lot of people predicted that there might be a brand new series of Project or Mecha skins in the near future. However, nobody expected them to come out this fast.

Full details regarding the upcoming Mecha skins for Thresh, Rell, and Twisted Fate in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, the brand new Mecha skins for Thresh, Rell and Twisted Fate were revealed through emotes that were added to the PBE version of League of Legends. However, the potential for similar cosmetics has been circulating in the community for quite a while.

This prediction primarily arrived from the splash art of the the Worlds 2022 Azir skin. If fans check carefully, they will see that there is an image of Thresh in the background.

As it happens, Thresh's background image also has the similar mechanized look as that of Azir's Worlds 2022 skin. So, leakers and League of Legends fans had felt it might be a hint at something new that might come out in the future.

Apparently, the prediction was true as Riot Games ended up adding three new emotes to the game, alongside Azir's that represent the unreleased skins. This method is not new as the developers did the same with the latest Worlds 2022 trophy that got its design announced through a ward skin in the game.

In any case, leakers were quick to reach out and have provided a release date for the skins. It seems the Mecha skins for Thresh, Twisted Fate, and Rell will be added to the game along with patch 12.20, which is set to come out somewhere around October 19, 2022.

This means that the cosmetics will be added to the PBE on October 5, 2022. It is tough to say whether there will be only these three, though that is not unlikely considering the developers are adding 10 new skins along with League of Legends patch 12.19. As such, fans might not be too harried if Riot decides to take it slow with patch 12.20.

