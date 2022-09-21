League of Legends reveals full list of on-air talent for Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is only a week away from starting, and fans worldwide are pretty hyped and excited about the same. However, one of the key facets that make the World Championships so amazing is the presence of casters and commentators to excite the games massively.

So, on September 20, 2022, Riot Games officially revealed the list of on-air talent for Worlds 2022. This includes hosts, color casters, and analysts who will be participating in the event to ensure that the tournament experience is one that no one ever forgets.

League of Legends is a highly inclusive game, and its esports side is always in need of these casters to make the games feel lively. Fortunately, the on-air talent selected for Worlds 2022 includes some of the best hosts and commentators in the world.

Full list of on-air talent that has been selected for League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before proceeding any further, it is first essential to provide a list of all the on-air talent participating in League of Legends Worlds 2022.

On-air talent for Worlds 2022

The hosts, commentators, and analysts participating at Worlds 2022 are as follows:

Dash Phreak CaptainFlowers Kobe Azael Jatt Raz Emily Rand Pastrytime MarkZ Sjokz Laure Quickshot Drakos Vedius Caedrel Guldborg Atlus Chronicler Lyric Oisin Dagda

Thus, there is no doubt that the people Riot Games have selected are some of the best in the world. However, the two names are missing from the list, and they will not participate in the tournament.

One of them is Medic, the play-by-play caster from League of Legends' LEC. He announced that Riot Games invited him, but he wants to take a break as the pandemic and the consistent work pressure have taken their toll on him.

The medic will be back again when LEC 2023 kicks off next Spring. Apart from that, Hysterics from the LPL will also be missing out on Worlds 2022. However, in Hysterics's case, he was not invited by Riot Games for the tournament.

Lastly, it is also vital to mention that amongst the people invited for the tournament, Quickshot, Caedrel, and Vedius still have their visas pending. Once sorted, they will be confirmed to participate as part of the on-air team at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Hysterics @HystericsCasts

The next step in my career getting denied always stings and I would do anything to get onto that international stage



I love all of you and am so grateful for the support shown, show it to this talent team as well who are absolute GOATS of the industry



Read more here: Announcing the #Worlds2022 English Broadcast Talent!Read more here: lolesports.com/article/announ… Announcing the #Worlds2022 English Broadcast Talent!Read more here: lolesports.com/article/announ… https://t.co/hR06KCr3It I'm shattered; I always am.The next step in my career getting denied always stings and I would do anything to get onto that international stageI love all of you and am so grateful for the support shown, show it to this talent team as well who are absolute GOATS of the industry twitter.com/lolesports/sta… I'm shattered; I always am.The next step in my career getting denied always stings and I would do anything to get onto that international stageI love all of you and am so grateful for the support shown, show it to this talent team as well who are absolute GOATS of the industry twitter.com/lolesports/sta…

In any case, the final bell for the tournament has been rung and only a week remains until its inception. The play-in stage for Worlds 2022 will start on September 29, 2022, and the Group stage will begin on October 7, 2022.

The tournament will be held in North America across various cities and is set to become one of the most competitive World Championships in a long time.

