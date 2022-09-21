Massive Blitzcrank buffs hit League of Legends' PBE, enhancing the champion's potential in different roles

League of Legends on September 20, 2022 provided a list of changes to champions that will arrive along with patch 12.19. Blitzcrank is one of the champions on the list that has received a significant number of changes.

As such, all the changes that they will be receiving (along with the implications) have been discussed in this article in brief. It seems like the developers are trying to expand the viability of Blitzcrank in other roles and move the champion from the support position.

Blitzcrank is a champion who has been out of the meta for quite a while, but they have remained a surprise pick on rare occasions. Once these changes are implemented, the viability of the champion will skyrocket, and they will become a force to be reckoned with in the summoner's rift.

Blitzcrank's changes in patch 12.19 will push the champion to the jungle and toplane in League of Legends

Before proceeding further, it is first important to review the various changes being made to Blitzcrank in League of Legends.

The various changes to Blitzcrank's stats for patch 12.19 are as follows:

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.65

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.7

W attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92%

W mana cost increased from 75 to 85

W now deals 1% max HP magic damage on-hit while active, increased by 60 - 180 against non champs

E mana cost increased from 25 to 40

E now scales with 25% AP and increased by 150% AD + 125% AP against non-champions

R passive AP ratio increased from 30% flat to 30% to 50%

R no longer capped at three stacks

Based on the changes provided above, the two major points to note are the increased attack speed for W and the increased AP ratio for R. Apart from this, the W ability also deals increased magic damage based on HP.

Both of these changes are good for the toplane. A higher attack speed means it will become easier to trade hits. The increased AP ratio will provide increased damage as well as better scaling.

However, there is also a change where the E ability deals increased damage against non-champion enemies. This change is directed towards enhancing Blitzcrank's ability as a jungle champion in League of Legends.

Increased damage will mean faster and easier clear speeds, which will help players gank lanes quite easily. Blitzcrank will be able to keep up with other top-tier junglers in experience and gold, which is absolutely crucial for success in the modern meta.

Lastly, it is important to note that Blitzcrank is already a great champion to gank with. They have a powerful hook ability that has good range and can catch champions off guard. When this is combined with the recent buffs to their kit in League of Legends, there is no doubt that Blitzcrank will become a deadly champion to deal with. However, the exact effects of these changes are tough to predict.

It is currently impossible to determine whether Blitzcrank will be picked over other champions like Aatrox, Gwen, Gnar, or Renekton. League of Legends fans will need to wait for two more weeks for the changes to get added to the main client along with patch 12.19.

