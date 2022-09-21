League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle: Kai’Sa and Rakan buffs, massive Blitzcrank changes, and more

The League of Legends patch 12.19 PBE cycle is finally live, and Riot Games have already started introducing a significant number of champion updates on the test server.

With the official 12.18 patch consisting of the final set of tweaks that had the 2022 Worlds Championship in focus, Riot Games can now go back to addressing some of the major balance issues in the game.

Tim @TheTruexy Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think https://t.co/OU8jc77HOl

While one of the biggest highlights of the PBE changes will be the massive mid-scope update that has made its way to Syndra, there will also be a significant number of tweaks making their way to multiple champions.

Blitzcrank will be receiving a great number of tweaks to his kit in the upcoming patch, while picks like Fizz, Kai’Sa, and Rakan will see some quality-of-life buffs.

All League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle changes so far

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Kai'Sa buff:

* P detonation AP ratio increased from 5% missing HP per 100 AP to 6% per 100 AP Kai'Sa buff:* P detonation AP ratio increased from 5% missing HP per 100 AP to 6% per 100 AP https://t.co/pCql3UQhWr

Before moving onto the list of proposed changes that Riot is introducing for the upcoming patch, it’s important to note here that the changes which the League of Legends developers have mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official 12.19 patch.

Riot Games will first test them out in the PBE test server before shipping them with 12.19 in two weeks’ time.

League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 changes so far

Shyvana (buff)

W bonus AD ratio per second increased from 20% to 30%, on-hit is still 25% of this value

Rakan (buffs)

P AP ratio increased from 85% to 95%

Q damage AP ratio increased from 60% to 70%

Nunu (buff)

R damage max AP ratio increased from 250% to 300%

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Nunu buff:

* R damage max AP ratio increased from 250% to 300% Nunu buff:* R damage max AP ratio increased from 250% to 300% https://t.co/ZWFqkSV1ar

Malphite (buffs)

W cone AP ratio increased from 20% to 30%

R AP ratio increased from 80% to 90%

Kennen (buff)

E now allows him exceed the attack speed cap while bonus attack speed is active

Kai'Sa (buff)

P detonation AP ratio increased from 5% missing HP per 100 AP to 6% per 100 AP

Garen (buffs)

E crit damage increased from 58% to 75%

Fizz (buffs)

E AP ratio increased from 75% to 90%

E mana cost reduced from 90 - 110 to 85 - 95

Blitzcrank (changes)

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.65

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.7

W attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92%

W mana cost increased from 75 to 85

W now deals 1% max HP magic damage on-hit while active, increased by 60 - 180 against non champs

E mana cost increased from 25 to 40

E now scales with 25% AP and increased by 150% AD + 125% AP against non-champions

R passive AP ratio increased from 30% flat to 30% to 50%

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Blitzcrank changes:

* Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.65

* Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.7

* W attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92%

* W mana cost increased from 75 to 85 Blitzcrank changes:* Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.65* Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.7* W attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92%* W mana cost increased from 75 to 85 https://t.co/AKfqcfJVsc

Tahm Kench (buffs)

Q AP ratio increased from 70% to 90%

W AP ratio increased from 100% to 125%

Twitch (buffs)

P AP ratio per stack per second increased from 2.5% to 3%

E AP ratio per stack increased from 33% to 35%

Syndra

Complete mid-scope updates.

League of Legends patch 12.19 is set to go live in two Weeks’ time, on October 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far