League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle: Massive Syndra mid-scope update hit the test server

With the League of Legends PBE test servers finally entering the 12.19 cycle, the developers will now concentrate on introducing a good chunk of balance updates to the MOBA.

As the last three patches, till 12.18, were focused around the upcoming 2022 World Championship, Riot Games introduced minor updates which dealt with balancing some of the outliers.

Starting in 12.19, the League of Legends developers will be on track with their balance changes again and it would seem that they will start off the new cycle with a massive Syndra mid-scope update.

Tim @TheTruexy Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think https://t.co/OU8jc77HOl

Changes will be hitting almost every part of her kit as the updates make their way to the test server, and Riot Games explains why they decided on introducing these changes to her kit,

“The main goals were to keep her core gameplay but enhance her passive to open up bigger high” moments and real feelings of power upgrades.

All Syndra mid-scope updates in League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle

Before moving onto the list of proposed changes, it’s important to note here that the tweaks suggested by the League of Legends developers are for the PBE server. The changes will first be tested before being shipped with the official 12.19 patch update which is set to go live in two week’s time.

All Syndra mid-scope updates

Transcendent (P)

Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities.

Syndra restores 20-215 (based on level 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy.

She can gain Splinters via:

Damaging an enemy champion with 2 Abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1, 11, and 18) Splinters (8s CD per target)

Leveling up grants Syndra 5 Splinters of Wrath

Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinters of Wrath

At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% Total AP

Ability icons also change with upgrade

Base Stats

Base Health : 593 >>> 563

Dark Sphere (Q)

Cooldown: 4s >>> 7s

Mana Cost: 10/50/60/70/80 >>> 40/45/S0/55/60

Sphere Duration: 65 >>> 6.55

40 Splinters of Wrath: Dark Sphere can store 2 charges (1s CD between casts)

Force of Will (W)

Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 >>> 450

Now prevents non-Sphere units from dying for a brief period when picked up

60 Splinters of Wrath: Force of Will does an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) true damage.

Scatter the Weak (E)

Magic Damage: 85-265 (+60% AP) >>> 75-235 (+55% AP)

Scatter Angle: 34 degrees >>> 56 degrees

Cooldown: 18-145 >>> 15s

Stun Duration: 1.5s >>> 1.25

Reduced failure chances of close range E>Q combos

80 Splinters of Wrath :: Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 deg > 84 deg) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25s (applied after initial CC)

Unleashed Power (R)

Grant Dark Sphere (Q) an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste

Damage Per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+20% AP) >>> 90/130/170 (+17% AP)

100 Splinters of Wrath: Executes champions below 15% max health

League of Legends patch 12.19 is expected to go live in two weeks, on October 6, 2022.

