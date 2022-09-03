League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle introduces massive late-game damage buffs to Renekton

A slew of changes have arrived for Renekton in the latest League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle, which will look to improve his role as a carry during the mid-to-late game stage.

Riot Games are doing this in an attempt to move his build path away from that of a Bruiser and provide players with fewer incentives to build a Sunfire Cape and aim for more damaging items instead.

Hence, the developers will be looking to nerf his early game while simultaneously making his late-game scaling significantly more powerful. This will put more onus on his role as a backline threat instead of simply being a meat shield that his teammates stand behind.

Renekton changes:

* Q base damage reduced from 65 - 205 to 60 - 180

* Q bonus AD ratio increased from 80% to 100%

* Empowered Q base damage reduced from 100 - 300 to 90 - 270

With the Bruiser build relying excessively on tanky items like Sunfire Cape, Renekton players rarely play the role of breaching the backline and zoning the carries out during a fight.

However, with these new changes, the League of Legends developers are looking to change some of the stats on his Q to significantly change his playstyle.

Renekton’s League of Legends PBE 12.17 cycle changes

Before moving on to the list of changes that Riot Games introduced in the new PBE cycle, it’s important to note that these changes are tentative, and they may or may not make their way to the official patch, which is expected to arrive in a few days.

The League of Legends developers will first try out the changes in the PBE test server before shipping them with the official 12.17 update.

The following changes have arrived for Renekton in the League of Legends PBE 12.17 cycle:

Q base damage reduced from 65 – 205 to 60 – 180

Q bonus AD ratio increased from 80% to 100%

Empowered Q base damage reduced from 100 – 300 to 90 – 270

Empowered Q bonus AD ratio increased from 120% to 140%

While Renekton’s base damage and early game capabilities have been reduced, his late-game scaling has improved by a significant margin.

This will make him a much bigger damage threat to carries in the later stages of a match. However, his kill pressure during the laning phase will not be as great as it currently is on live servers.

It will be interesting to see which of the changes make their way to Renekton’s kit in League of Legends patch 12.17, which is expected to go live on September 8, 2022.

