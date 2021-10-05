League of Legends’ Victorious Blitzcrank and Dragonmancer skin line: Release Date, Splash Art, expected price and more

League of Legends recently showcased a new set of skins that are set to arrive with patches 11.21 and 11.22.

There is a new skin line called the Dragonmancer and there are a total of five champions who are going to be a part of this. Along with that, League of Legends has also revealed that Blitzcrank will be a part of their 2021 version of the Victorious skin.

The Dragonmancer skin line is set to feature Yasuo, Kai’Sa, Karma, Volibear and Thresh. Volibear is set to have a prestige edition skin as well while Yasuo is going to have two different versions of this skin.

Expected Price, Release Date and Splash Art of League of Legends Victorious Blitzcrank and Dragonmancer skins.

The release date of the Dragonmancer skin line is expected to be along with patch 11.21. The entire skin line has been released on PBE and since 11.20 is coming on October 6, it makes sense that this skin line will be part of the next patch.

However, Victorious Blitzcrank will be released along with patch 11.22 and this has been confirmed by Riot Games. Riot releases one Victorious skin on an annual basis. The champion to feature the skin is usually chosen based on the overall impact that it had over the course of the season.

Disclaimer: Prices of these skins have not been released yet and therefore, all prices that are going to be mentioned will be an estimate.

1. Dragonmancer Kai’Sa

Dragonmancer Kai'Sa (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2. Dragonmancer Karma

Splash Art is currently unavailable. Will be updated once released.

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3. Dragonmancer Thresh

Dragonmancer Thresh (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4. Dragonmancer Volibear

Dragonmancer Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5. Truth Yasuo

Truth Yasuo (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

6. Dream Yasuo

Dream Yasuo (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7. Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear

Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: N/A (Can only be bought using Prestige points)

8. Victorious Blitzcrank

Victorious Blitzcrank (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: N/A

Only players who reach Gold IV or above in ranked matchmaking by the end of Season 11 will be able to claim this skin.

Note: All information in this article is based on early information and is subject to change.

