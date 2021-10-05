Ale’s monstrous Jax clinches victory for LNG at the opening match of League of Legends Worlds 2021

The opening match of League of Legends Worlds 2021 has finally concluded and it lived up to every bit of expectation.

LNG Esports (Li-Ning Gaming) and HLE (Hanwha Life Esports) went head to head against each other and all eyes were on these teams to carry the name of their region. The game picked up the heat right from the draft phase as Tryndamere and Jax were some champions that nobody would have expected.

While HLE’s 'Mid' Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon) put up some really good performances with Tryndamere, it ultimately fell short as LNG’s 'Top' Ale (Hu Jia-le) turned the game around with his monstrous Jax.

HLE’s loss reflects the issues that most analysts expected ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2021

The match between HLE and LNG was definitely exquisite from the perspective of a viewer. There were some unique champions, some really amazing plays and the players whom everyone expected to turn up, performed quite well.

However, it was LNG who clinched the victory as Ale with his Jax was purely unstoppable. Jax is a champion that can quite literally go up against three or four others and come out on top. That is exactly what happened as Ale ended the game with a 6/0/8 scoreline.

However, this match reflected the problem that most analysts expected from HLE. HLE is a team that depends a lot on the performance of Chovy. In this case, he was not able to carry his team as Ale got way too fed very early on.

Apart from that, HLE’s toplaner Morgan (Park Gi-tae) ended the match with a 0/4/0 scoreline and that hurt the team a lot. Alongside that, the fact that LNG was able to grab the Ocean Soul made killing Ale even more difficult and allowed him to snowball the game. This just shows the difference in impact and that is something that HLE needs to work on in future matches.

Also Read

As of now, LNG has a win on board and the performance of Ale will surely provide a lot of confidence to the entire League of Legends roster. It goes without saying, though, that this opening match has set the tone for League of Legends Worlds 2021 in style.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan