League of Legends' brand new Spirit Blossom 2022 skins: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends on September 20, 2022, provided the first official look into the brand new skins that will be released along with the Spirit Blossom 2022 event. The developers have revealed 10 skins that will be released along with the game in the upcoming patch update.

Hence, in this article, full details have been provided regarding the skins, including the release date, expected price, and other details. All the skins associated with the Spirit Blossom event are currently available onineague of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) and players can test them out on their own.

League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics @LoLUKN Another year, another journey.



Follow Sett on his annual quest to find his akana father, the Spirit of Abandonment.



Full details regarding the upcoming brand new Spirit Blossom 2022 skins in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, the Spirit Blossom 2022 skins for League of Legends are currently available on the PBE. These skins will be officially released into the main game alongside patch 12.19, which is set for release on October 5, 2022.

A total of 10 skins are getting released under the Spirit Blossom name, including one legendary skin and one prestige skin. The champions who are getting these skins are Sett, Aphelios, Syndra, Soraka, Master Yi, Tristana, Evelynn, Darius and Yorick.

Amongst them, Master Yi will get both a normal version as well as a prestige version, while Sett will be getting a legendary version. In short, all of the skins look quite good and it seems like the Spirit Blossom 2022 theme is in order.

League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics @LoLUKN It’s Spirit Blossom season on the PBE. Who would you choose as your spirit guide? It’s Spirit Blossom season on the PBE. Who would you choose as your spirit guide? 🌸 https://t.co/OQVrFjnTzF

The release of this Spirit Blossom event in League of Legends was leaked by the community quite a while back. However, fans were skeptical as many felt that the developers would never release it, especially after Star Guardian made its way back in the summer.

However, Spirit Blossom 2022 is not only a reality, the developers are giving so many skins all in one patch. Obviously, this also means that unlike the 2020 version that spanned over a month, this one will be cut short.

Therefore, the key content that made the event special, including a detailed visual novel, champion lore, and other aspects would be cut down significantly. However, fans are hopeful that at least some of it will be retained so as to atleast maintain the essence of League of Legends' Spirit Blossom festival.

Splash Arts and Expected Price for Spirit Blossom 2022 skins in League of Legends

1.Spirit Blossom Sett

Spirit Blossom Sett (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1820 RP

2. Spirit Blossom Aphelios

Spirit Blossom Aphelios (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3. Spirit Blossom Syndra

Spirit Blossom Syndra (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4. Spirit Blossom Master Yi

Spirit Blossom Master Yi (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5. Spirit Blossom Maste Yi Prestige Edition

Spirit Blossom Master Yi Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: Not Available

6. Spirit Blossom Evelynn

Spirit Blossom Evelynn (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7. Spirit Blossom Tristana

Spirit Blossom Tristana (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

8. Spirit Blossom Soraka

Spirit Blossom Soraka (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

9. Spirit Blossom Darius

Spirit Blossom Darius (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

10. Spirit Blossom Yorick

Spirit Blossom Yorick (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

The Spirit Blossom 2022 event is set to become one of the biggest events of the calendar year. The 2020 version of this Spirit Blossom is often considered to be the best in-game event till date. Hence, the expectations surrounding its successor are also quite high.

