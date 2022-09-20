League of Legends Spirit Blossom 2022 event might fail to meet expectations set forth by previous iteration

League of Legends Spirit Blossom event is arguably one of the most successful events in the game's history. This event, back in 2020, left a lot of fond memories in the minds of players, which led to a lot of excitement once it was announced for 2022.

However, the 2022 Spirit Blossom event will not be as good as its 2020 version. There are quite a few reasons why this might happen, and all of them have been discussed in this article in detail.

The Spirit Blossom event will come out alongside patch 12.19 and feature a wide range of champion skins. This year's featured champion will be Sett, who is set to receive a legendary, while the others will have epic skins.

Note: The article is based on the opinion of the author.

League of Legends Spirit Blossom 2022 will probably lack a depth in lore

One of the reasons why the League of Legends Sprit Blossom 2020 event was so successful was that it had quite a deep lore. All the skins and champions featured had well-written backgrounds, which gave the event a lot of depth.

The Spirit Blossom 2020 event was also linked to the MMO Ruined King, which gave the event a lot of value in terms of world-building. However, another reason why the 2020 event was so deep and booming.

League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics @LoLUKN Another year, another journey.



Follow Sett on his annual quest to find his akana father, the Spirit of Abandonment.



You might see signs of familiar faces along the way... can you name any? Another year, another journey.Follow Sett on his annual quest to find his akana father, the Spirit of Abandonment.You might see signs of familiar faces along the way... can you name any? 🌸 Another year, another journey. 🌸Follow Sett on his annual quest to find his akana father, the Spirit of Abandonment.You might see signs of familiar faces along the way... can you name any? 👀 https://t.co/SqSqhIPKjZ

This was because Spirit Blossom 2020 was a major summer event that spanned an entire month. The developers released the in-game event, and the champion skins slowly over two full patches, which provided a lot of time for build-up.

However, in 2022, League of Legends already had a massive event over the summer with Star Guardian. Therefore, unlike last time, Spirit Blossom 2022 will probably last for only one patch, which means the stories will be cut short, and the content will be reduced to less than half.

Historically, Riot Games has released only one major visual novel in a calendar year. Back in 2020, it was the Spirit Blossom, and in 2022 it was the Star Guardian.

Therefore, the Spirit Blossom 2022 event will probably have a very neglected version of a visual novel or nothing at all. The in-game visual novel released with Spirit Blossom 2020 was the key thing that made the event successful.

However, because League of Legends already has a big and detailed visual novel with Star Guardian 2022, it is logical that the developers will not have time to include another one in such a short span. Hence, there is no doubt that it will disappoint many fans once the event comes out.

If the game does present a visual novel with the 2022 version of the event that is even remotely as good as the 2020 version, then Riot Games will deserve praise. In any case, a half-baked visual novel will mean poor background development for the champion skins, leading to the overall degradation of the event.

Lastly, there is the fact that League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be going on alongside Spirit Blossom 2022. Hence, a lot of focus will be shifted towards the esports side of League of Legends, which will make the Spirit Blossom 2022 event much more faded compared to its 2020 version.

Last year, when Arcane was the theme of Worlds 2021, both the in-game event and the show were released after the tournament. It is only natural that during Worlds 2022, very few fans will be invested in an in-game event, which will be a disaster considering the Spirit Blossom's legacy within League of Legends.

