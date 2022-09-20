All champion Easter eggs at League of Legends' Spirit Blossom 2022 trailer

League of Legends' brand new Spirit Blossom trailer was the official reveal for the upcoming event with the same name set for release with patch 12.19. This event will commemorate Worlds 2022, similar to Arcane from the previous year.

As such, fans have been quite eager to learn about the various champions getting skins during the event, as Riot Games did not provide much information. Fortunately, as soon as the teaser came out, the community, including popular lore experts like Necrit, dove into the same to look at Easter eggs.

As it happens, the trailer does have quite a lot of them, and all of them have been presented in this article in detail.

Spirit Blossom is one of the most significant and fan favorite events in League of Legends. Its previous iteration in 2020 was a huge success; since then, Riot Games have failed to replicate the same. Hence, the expectations and hype surrounding this event are quite high, and fans have been waiting for its return for quite a long time.

Every champion featured through Easter eggs in League of Legends' Spirit Blossom 2022 trailer

Before moving further, it is important to clarify that the primary champion who was focused on during the trailer is Sett. It is not an Easter egg or anything like that, League of Legends clarified that Spirit Blossom 2022 would be about Sett's journey.

However, he will meet others during the journey, and the trailer provides some clues to those.

Champion Easter eggs in Spirit Blossom 2022 trailer

1) Aphelios

The dual crescent showcasing Aphelios (Image via League of Legends)

During the Spirit Blossom 2022 trailer, players will see Sett cross a small puddle of water. Initially, the puddle only reflects the moon, but once Sett steps on it, the moon splits into two crescent shapes.

This is a direct connection to Aphelios and his sister Alune, who is also linked to the Lunari, the followers of the moon. However, the bigger reason it might be linked to Aphelios is that one of the champion's weapons, the Crescendum, is also depicted by two crescent-shaped blades.

2) Darius and Yorick

Teaser for Darius (right) and Yorick (left) (Image via League of Legends)

The teaser for these two champions is provided right the moment Sett walks into the big garden. If players look closely, they will see a massive axe with the face of a demon on the right and a purple-looking staff on the left. The axe is a direct link to Darius as that is his weapon of choice, and he is perhaps the only champion in the game who wields the weapon.

The second major Easter egg in the same picture is a purple shovel right in front of the shrine. Firstly, it is a shrine where people pray for the dead, which means that the shovel might be connected to a champion who is linked to the same. The only champion in the game directly connected to this is Yorick.

Apart from that, Yorick has not received a new skin in ages, enhancing the chances of this prediction being true.

3) Evelynn

The demonic eyes probably signify Evelynn (Image via League of Legends)

In the trailer, there is a scene where Sett walks through a dark forest, and a pair of eyes appear out of nowhere. The eyes do not confirm who the champion is, but there are a few predictions that can be made.

The style in which the eyes were presented directs confirms a demon. However, in the League of Legends universe, the only demons are Fiddlesticks, Nocturne, and Evelynn.

Fiddlesticks already got a skin with Star Guardian, and Nocturne has an Elder Wood skin that matches simile esthetics. So there is a big chance that this is Evelynn's skin, though it might change.

4) Tristana

The Yordle in the trailer probably points to Tristana (Image via League of Legends)

In the latest Spirit Blossom 2022 trailer, if players look closely, they will see that a Yordle champion was also teased while Sett was on his journey. Unfortunately, only the back side of the champion was shown, but it is obvious that this Yordle is none other than Tristana.

This is because the artwork does not match the other three, namely Lulu, Vex, or Poppy. Besides that, Teemo has already received a Spirit Blossom skin in the 2020 event, leaving only one champion in the entire game.

5) Master Yi

The Master Yi teaser as shown in the latest trailer (Image via League of Legends)

In the trailer, there is a scene where Sett stands in front of a waterfall alongside another person bringing out a blade and sheathes it. This is probably a skin for Master Yi, as the game has only three champions who use swords exclusively.

Among those three, Yasuo and Yone have Spirit Blossom skins, leaving only Master Yi.

6) Syndra

Syndra Easter egg as shown in the trailer (Image via League of Legends)

This is probably the most prominent Easter egg in the Spirit Blossom trailer. If players notice carefully, they will see that the trailer showcases a woman at one point with long hair and three white orbs revolving around her.

As it happens, this is characteristic of only one champion in the game, and there is no doubt it is none other than Syndra.

