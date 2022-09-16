League of Legends reveals Spirit Blossom 2022 event trailer showcasing Sett and Syndra

On September 16, 2022, League of Legends provided the first official look at the brand new Spirit Blossom 2022 event that will be available alongside Worlds 2022. The developers released a trailer on YouTube and offered a glimpse of what players can expect during the event.

In the trailer, fans get to see Sett walking a long road and crossing several obstacles in his path. As Sett makes progress in his journey, fans also get to see a few of the familiar faces that he meets. One of those faces is none other than Syndra, who was showcased in the trailer for a few seconds.

The Spirit Blossom 2022 event is going to be one of the game's biggest events of the year as it commemorates Worlds 2022. Apart from that, it is an event that has a track record of being quite successful, so expectations are high.

League of Legends Spirit Blossom 2022 event might release alongside patch 12.19

The release of a brand new Spirit Blossom event in League of Legends has been the talk of the town recently. Popular community leaks have revealed information about the champions who are set to feature in the event and the expected release date.

However, this was the first time that Riot Games provided an official look at the event in the form of a trailer. Of course, the trailer also showcased both Sett and Syndra, who were previously rumored to have skins released with the Spirit Blossom 2022 event in League of Legends.

No official release date was provided, but an estimate can be made regarding the same. Usually, whenever the developers are looking to release something in an upcoming patch, they provide information regarding the same with the release of the current patch.

League of Legends Updates @LoLDailyUpdates According to some recent leaks, here are the champions getting Spirit Blossom 2022 skins:



- Sett (Legendary)

- Soraka

- Aphelios

- Master Yi (Prestige)

- Syndra

- Tristana

- Yorick

- Darius

- Evelynn According to some recent leaks, here are the champions getting Spirit Blossom 2022 skins:- Sett (Legendary)- Soraka- Aphelios- Master Yi (Prestige)- Syndra- Tristana- Yorick- Darius- Evelynn https://t.co/cQqxR3VaUi

For instance, if the developers want to release something with patch 12.19, they will provide information regarding the same along with the release of patch 12.18. However, the latter is still a week away from release, and everything that is going to come out was revealed along with the release of patch 12.17.

Therefore, the only time frame for the League of Legends developers to release the Spirit Blossom event is with patch 12.19. Releasing it with 12.19 is the logical move, as the group stages of Worlds 2022 will begin on October 7, 2022, which also happens to be when the aforementioned patch gets released.

Hence, the developers will be able to commemorate both events at the same time. However, there is also the possibility that the developers will release it along with 12.18, since the trailer has dropped quite early.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far