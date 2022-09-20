League of Legends leaker provides information on Worlds 2022 pass events

League of Legends Worlds 2022 will span a month and see three different patches being released during the same. A popular leaker Big Bad Bear has claimed that there will probably be multiple Battle Pass events released alongside it.

The developers will probably be looking to ensure that all of these are big enough to commemorate the world championship as well. As such, all the various such events that might take place during the month of October have been briefly discussed in this article.

It is, however, important to clarify that apart from one event, the others are mostly leaks. Hence, it is always possible that Riot Games will switch things up a bit to catch the leakers off guard.

Music Beats, new Project skins, and more might release as part of League of Legends Worlds 2022 pass events

Pass events in League of Legends are basically Battle-Pass type events where players buy it in order to obtain event-based currency, which in turn can be used to obtain goodies.

Since Worlds 2022 is the biggest tournament for the title in the entire year, the developers are bound to release multiple in-game events to commemorate the occasion.

As it happens, leakers have provided information on a variety of events that might be coming out very soon that will contain Battle Passes as well. The first one that has been confirmed as of now is the Spirit Blossom 2022 event.

It will be released alongside patch 12.19 and will feature a wide variety of skins including Sett, Aphelios, Evelynn, Master Yi, Darius, Yorick, and many more. It is expected to be a massive event and all the cosmetics will probably be released at the same time.

SAZERY @IemeKik Champions in Spirit Blossom 2022 Teaser:



- Tristana.

- Evelynn' eyes.

- Yorick's shovel and Darius' axe.

- Aphelios' moon. Champions in Spirit Blossom 2022 Teaser:- Tristana.- Evelynn' eyes.- Yorick's shovel and Darius' axe.- Aphelios' moon. https://t.co/l9hb6bfMaA

Once Spirit Blossom 2022 is over, there is a mystery about what might come next. The first major prediction from leakers is the return of Project skins. This is because there is a mention of a Project Ahri skin in the game files.

It is highly possible that this is just a placeholder, but there is always a chance. Apart from that, in the splash art of Worlds 2022 Azir skin, players will be able to see Thresh in the background.

As it happens, the Worlds 2022 Azir skin does have some sort of resemblance to Project cosmetics. Hence, many feel that putting Thresh in the background might be hinting at new skin additions under the Project line.

There is also the connection that during League of Legends Worlds 2021, Jarvan's skin had a close resemblance to the Dragonmancer theme, and as it happens, an event was released right after that with the same name. Therefore, the chances of the return for Project skins are quite high.

The third major leak suggests either a Music Beats event or a Halloween 2022 event. Unfortunately, both of these are simply early rumors and nothing has been confirmed from the side of the leakers.

Lastly, there is confirmed news about the Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin. This is related to the upcoming Shurima-based tank champion in League of Legends. Rumors suggest it will come out very soon, and leakers predict it will take place towards the middle of Worlds 2022.

It is also vital to remember that all of these events will probably fall under the revamped Battle Pass that is also expected to come out somewhere in-between League of Legends Worlds 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far