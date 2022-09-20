Pick URF is set to return in League of Legends alongside patch 12.19

League of Legends will see many changes with patch 12.19. It will feature the Spirit Blossom 2022 event and the release of the brand new Shurima-based champion K'Sante.

However, apart from this, Riot Games has also confirmed that the fan favorite Pick URF (Ultra Rapid Fire) game mode will be released along with patch 12.19. The event will be added to League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) for testing on September 20, 2022.

Riot Maxw3ll @ExasperatedDan Heads up that Pick URF will be heading to PBE this week for testing! if you have any bugs or things, please hit up the League PBE subreddit here: reddit.com/r/LeaguePBE/ Heads up that Pick URF will be heading to PBE this week for testing! if you have any bugs or things, please hit up the League PBE subreddit here: reddit.com/r/LeaguePBE/

The URF game mode is quite popular among fans. As such, Pick URF will provide one more thing for League of Legends players to enjoy while Worlds 2022 is underway.

Full details regarding the upcoming Pick URF game mode in League of Legends

URF in League of Legends is a game mode where players are allowed to use champion abilities very quickly without any mana or energy cost. This makes the game quite interesting as certain champions become excessively broken, and the matches are fast-paced.

It is obviously not a competitive game mode, and the whole purpose of URF is to have fun moments in between the daily ranked grind. However, within the URF, there are various sub-sections and one of them is called the Pick URF.

Pick URF is basically another name for Blind Pick URF and is a fun mode to play around with. The confirmation regarding the return of this mode has been provided by the Design Lead of the Modes team at Riot Games, who goes by @ExasperatedDan on Twitter.

VelconX15 @VelconX15 @ExasperatedDan No offense but why are you in charge if you can't bring something enjoyable like Wild Rift did with the Duel mode? I'm not an expert in your sort of field but people keep talking about how Nexus Blitz is fun and Odyssey and Star Guardian were amazing. @ExasperatedDan No offense but why are you in charge if you can't bring something enjoyable like Wild Rift did with the Duel mode? I'm not an expert in your sort of field but people keep talking about how Nexus Blitz is fun and Odyssey and Star Guardian were amazing.

According to him, the game mode will be added to the PBE for testing. As such, fans will be welcome to provide feedback on Reddit if they feel any bug needs to be looked at.

The community seems to believe that the developers may add something special to the Pick URF mode coming out with patch 12.19. This is because the tweet was made by the Design Lead of the Modes team and Pick URF is coming out alongside Worlds 2022.

However, this is purely speculation. Fans will welcome any changes since the URF game mode has become quite stale as of late.

Riot Games has pretty much given up on other game modes and usually releases the URF alongside major events. Because of this, the mode's novelty has worn out, and many players don't seem to enjoy it anymore.

Syndra's 'Serve!' @AHRIRENE @ExasperatedDan can you please bring back nexus blitz how about that? it's been what 1.5 years and spirit blossom is coming back too??? @ExasperatedDan can you please bring back nexus blitz how about that? it's been what 1.5 years and spirit blossom is coming back too???

Unfortunately, the chances of seeing changes to URF this time are pretty low. This is because the focus of patch 12.19 will be Spirit Blossom 2022, and URF will only be a side addition. Apart from that, there is very little time to make any changes right now, which means it will likely be the same old game mode all over again.

League of Legends patch 12.19 is set for release on October 5, 2022.

