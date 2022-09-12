Malrang and Odoamne style over G2 Esports as Rogue wins League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split has officially come to an end. The Finals offered a result that no one expected. Rogue dismantled G2 Esports with a 3-0 victory and became the champions. The win can be seen as retribution for the defeat the squad suffered in the Spring Split Finals.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Malrang and Odoamne were the players that helped Rogue grab this massive victory over G2 Esports. This win also means that the squad is now the first seed from Europe at Worlds 2022 and will be placed in pool 1, along with JDG and Gen.G.

Rogue's immaculate teamfighting ensured G2 Esports loss at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Rogue is a team that has been doubted by almost anyone and everyone involved in League of Legends' LEC. There have been several titles associated with this team, namely "Rogue Time" and "Choker." However, when it mattered the most, they showed up with their A-game.

In the one week the squad got after losing to G2 Esports in the upper bracket finals, they came up with a style that worked against Fnatic in the lower bracket finals and also versus G2 Esports in the Grand Finals. Rogue has now found a rhythm when it comes to champion picks and teamfighting.

Obviously, one of the factors that helped Rogue massively was their lane dominance. Across all three games in the series, the team always maintained impressive lane pressure and wave management. In terms of the vision game, the squad was always ahead of G2 Esports. Moreover, the teamfighting displayed by the side was immaculate.

However, the two key players mentioned earlier, Malrang and Odomane, made the biggest difference. The former ensured that he consistently ganked each and every lane and gave his team advantages across the board. He consistently dove into the side lanes of G2 Esports, which made it hard for Caps and Jankos to find any avenue into the game. The player was quick with objectives, and the way he played Jarvan IV was incredible.

Another player who was quite instrumental, Odomane ensured Brokenblade was never able to get agency in his lane. He won his lane every time and was able to gain individual goal leads, which helped his team gain an added advantage in teamfights. Overall, it was a great game by Rogue, and no one else probably deserved to win the tournament more than this team.

The squad had always been one that came second or third towards the end. Odoamne has been in League of Legends' LEC for seven years, and he had been hunting for the trophy for a long time. The team's dreams have now come true, and their hard work has paid off; Rogue is now the undisputed king of European League of Legends. Their journey, however, won't end here as League of Legends Worlds 2022 is knocking at the door.

