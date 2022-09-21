"These skins look amazing": League of Legends fans have overwhelmingly positive response to Riot Games' Spirit Blossom 2022 skins

On September 20, 2022, League of Legends provided fans with the first official look at the skins that are set to arrive with the Spirit Blossom 2022 event.

As a commemoration of Worlds 2022, Spirit Blossom 2022 is expected to be one of the game's biggest events of the year.

Nine champions will be getting new skins, while a total of 10 skins will be released. Champions like Syndra, Soraka, Sett, Aphelios, Master Yi, Tristana, Yorick, Evelynn, and Darius are all receiving new skins.

All the Spirit Blossom skins are available to try out on the League of Legends PBE. They will be released along with patch 12.19, which is set to arrive on October 5, 2022.

Many fans are impressed by the quality of the upcoming skins and have taken to social media to praise Riot Games for their efforts.

League of Legends fans feel the Spirit Blossom 2022 skins have some of the best designs ever

Over the last few years, Riot Games has received a lot of criticism when it comes to skins. The last time fans were this happy about skins in League of Legends was back in 2020, when the first iteration of Spirit Blossom was released.

Big events like Sentinels of Light in 2021 and Star Guardian in 2022 received a lot of backlash from fans for their themed skins. Many players felt that the skins lacked passion and were simply a way for the developers to make quick money.

Even the latest Ashen Knight Sylas and Ashen Knight Pantheon skins were heavily criticized.

So when Spirit Blossom 2022 was announced, fans were worried that the skins in the event would be disappointing once again. Fortunately, players found the skins to be amazing. Many felt that their design, color palette, and aesthetics are in line with the Spirit Blossom theme.

Here are some of the fan reactions on social media:

MAP OF THE ALL⁷ @Legendsareonly7 can't wait for Syndra and Evelynn. I wish you added Zoe thought or Vex instead of Tristana who has a skin every 2 months.. @LeagueOfLegends the Spirit Blossom skinline is incredible as alwayscan't wait for Syndra and Evelynn. I wish you added Zoe thought or Vex instead of Tristana who has a skin every 2 months.. @LeagueOfLegends the Spirit Blossom skinline is incredible as always 🌸 can't wait for Syndra and Evelynn. I wish you added Zoe thought or Vex instead of Tristana who has a skin every 2 months..

Red Panda @iRedPanda1

Only hope many of them transition into Wild Rift, as well, when they finally begin releasing the spirit blossom skins.

Especially Sett, my love. @LeagueOfLegends Damn, all these skins look amazing.Only hope many of them transition into Wild Rift, as well, when they finally begin releasing the spirit blossom skins.Especially Sett, my love. @LeagueOfLegends Damn, all these skins look amazing.Only hope many of them transition into Wild Rift, as well, when they finally begin releasing the spirit blossom skins.Especially Sett, my love.

QueenOfSouls 💗💛💙 @theZerada

Also if Sett is legendary, is there gonna be a second legendary skin like last time? @LoLUKN Love these, very good designs.Also if Sett is legendary, is there gonna be a second legendary skin like last time? @LoLUKN Love these, very good designs.Also if Sett is legendary, is there gonna be a second legendary skin like last time?

MF Tayaress @MTayaress @Mattie726BH @LoLUKN I think it's the fist skin line of the last few years where each one of the skins is amazing @Mattie726BH @LoLUKN I think it's the fist skin line of the last few years where each one of the skins is amazing

The previous Spirit Blossom event featured a massive visual novel with a deep lore that was tied to the League of Legends universe. However, this time around, the event is unlikely to get narrative content on account of being cut short. Even if the developers do offer a visual novel, it is expected to be very small.

It is tough to predict how Spirit Blossom 2022 will pan out. League of Legends fans will just have to wait for two more weeks to get the complete picture of the event.

