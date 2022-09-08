"Do you not read any feedbacks?": League of Legends' Ashen Knight Sylas skin receives major backlash from fans

League of Legends provided the first official look at the brand new Ashen Knight Sylas skin on September 7, 2022, which is set for release along with patch 12.18. This is the third addition to this skinline after Ashen Knight Pyke and Ashen Knight Pantheon.

While Pyke's skin received an overwhelming response from fans, Pantheon ended up getting a lot of backlash. Thus, players expected that the next skin in the lineup would be good and meet the standards set forth by Pyke's skin. As it happens, Sylas's skin did not fare well and ended up receiving even more criticism.

One such fan commented the following on Twitter:

kav @kaizersigma The Ashen Knights started off really strong with a godly Pyke skin and then went down the gutters with a bare chested, open helmet, purple chroma Pantheon skin. And now no armor Sylas? Come on now, @LeagueOfLegends . Do you not read any feedbacks? The Ashen Knights started off really strong with a godly Pyke skin and then went down the gutters with a bare chested, open helmet, purple chroma Pantheon skin. And now no armor Sylas? Come on now, @LeagueOfLegends. Do you not read any feedbacks? https://t.co/yfqUmFVk4c

Based on the community's negative reception, it is quite clear that fans are not happy and it seems like the developers are consistently failing to read through the feedback. It seems as if Pyke's skin was the odd one as the expectations have gone downhill since Sylas' skin was revealed.

League of Legends fans feel Ashen Knight Sylas skin does not match well with the theme

The key idea behind the Ashen Knight skinline is to represent corrupted warriors from a ruined kingdom that was once led by a very prosperous king. Therefore, League of Legends fans feel that it should have the vibe of fallen knights.

HYPERMENTAL69 🍦 @IllanaNorthstar Ashen Knight skinline has so much potential, but with the addition of Ashen Knight Sylas, I have lost all hope for Riot to choose a champion who actually fits the skinline. It could’ve been Aatrox, Mordekaiser, hell even Darius, but they chose a guy with a whip and no armor. Ashen Knight skinline has so much potential, but with the addition of Ashen Knight Sylas, I have lost all hope for Riot to choose a champion who actually fits the skinline. It could’ve been Aatrox, Mordekaiser, hell even Darius, but they chose a guy with a whip and no armor.

Big Bad Bear @BigBadBear_



they changed the name xd



it's now Ashen Conqueror Pantheon and Ashen Slayer Sylas @MINUS_ax also, i love how Riot took the feedback on them not looking like Knights and then instead of improving in the way we asked.....they changed the name xdit's now Ashen Conqueror Pantheon and Ashen Slayer Sylas @MINUS_ax also, i love how Riot took the feedback on them not looking like Knights and then instead of improving in the way we asked.....they changed the name xdit's now Ashen Conqueror Pantheon and Ashen Slayer Sylas

Unfortunately, the Ashen Knight Pantheon and the Ashen Knight Sylas skins look nothing like knights. Fans are tired of the whole skin design where Riot Games simply draws shirtless men and gives them a purple color.

Fans felt that when Pyke's skin had a very special vibe to it when it was released. Unfortunately, this new Sylas version simply looks like a purple chroma of some very ordinary skin.

In short, League of Legends fans feel that Riot Games is not putting much effort into these Ashen Knight skins, which has angered a major portion of the fanbase. Hence, the expectations that were set forth by the Pyke's skin have gone down with the release of Sylas' skin.

Yoerdius @Yoerdius The Ashen "Slayer" (we all know it's really Knight) Sylas skin spotlight already has more dislikes than likes and really shows that the players want actual Knight skins. Riot really made an amazing Pyke skin and then made two shirtless men and called it a day. The Ashen "Slayer" (we all know it's really Knight) Sylas skin spotlight already has more dislikes than likes and really shows that the players want actual Knight skins. Riot really made an amazing Pyke skin and then made two shirtless men and called it a day. https://t.co/B7AUajiKQ6

NickyBoi @NickyBoiYT I don't think I've ever seen a thematic nosedive as fast as Ashen Knight, and that sucks



I still believe Ashen Knight Pyke is in the top 10 best skins of all time, so for Pantheon and Sylas to go the direction they have is just so disappointing I don't think I've ever seen a thematic nosedive as fast as Ashen Knight, and that sucksI still believe Ashen Knight Pyke is in the top 10 best skins of all time, so for Pantheon and Sylas to go the direction they have is just so disappointing https://t.co/Mzh4FprD1N

Schediastís @MINUS_ax Ashen Knight Pantheon and Sylas singlehandedly just ruined any expectations I had for the skinline. And its so disappointing. Sylas just doesn't fit in a "knight" skinline, and they decided to not armor pantheon either. Also the helmets are ugly... -_- Ashen Knight Pantheon and Sylas singlehandedly just ruined any expectations I had for the skinline. And its so disappointing. Sylas just doesn't fit in a "knight" skinline, and they decided to not armor pantheon either. Also the helmets are ugly... -_- https://t.co/jQnHPc9YYb

Several fans feel that the League of Legends developers are not receptive to feedback. If the majority of the fanbase feels that the skins are not up to par, Riot Games will have to take some steps and make a few positive changes.

BiomeBreaker @BiomeBreaker @SkinSpotlights Sorry, but Nothing about this screams ashen KNIGHT to me... This feels more like a what Ruination Sylas would have looked like with deeper tones of blue... @SkinSpotlights Sorry, but Nothing about this screams ashen KNIGHT to me... This feels more like a what Ruination Sylas would have looked like with deeper tones of blue...

Aphelios @aph3li0ss #ashenslayersylas #ashenknightsylas #lol #LeagueOfLegends #riotgames #RIOT #sylas



Tell me that we are gonna start a complaining post in reddit to riot games change Sylas skin, cus that is only disappointed to see that... Tell me that we are gonna start a complaining post in reddit to riot games change Sylas skin, cus that is only disappointed to see that... #ashenslayersylas #ashenknightsylas #lol #LeagueOfLegends #riotgames #RIOT #sylas Tell me that we are gonna start a complaining post in reddit to riot games change Sylas skin, cus that is only disappointed to see that...

Milshi Bubs @_Milshi @hung2563hn @Tired_Tobias @LoLUKN Ignores the theme of the skin line tho. Yes sylas is normally shirtless, BUT people of they are getting a skin want something that's unique and this is another armor less ashen KNIGHT skin. That's the issue here. @hung2563hn @Tired_Tobias @LoLUKN Ignores the theme of the skin line tho. Yes sylas is normally shirtless, BUT people of they are getting a skin want something that's unique and this is another armor less ashen KNIGHT skin. That's the issue here.

This is because the Ashen Knight skins cost a lot as they can only be obtained through Mythic Essence. However, obtaining the resource is a tedious process as the only way to do get a huge chunk of it is through event passes.

Therefore, if fans do not like the skins, they will simply stop purchasing them, which will lead to a bad state of affairs for both sides. It will be unfair for fans to expect that Riot Games will rework the Ashen Knight Sylas skin.

Fans feedback will hopefully ensure that the future Ashen Knight skins are more to the liking of the fans and are better both in terms of design as well as thematic relevance.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Ashen Knight Sylas skin? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan