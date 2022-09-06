5 League of Legends 12.17 updates that will have the biggest impact on Worlds 2022

League of Legends is getting the second of three Worlds patches on September 8, 2022. This patch contains some champions' massive updates and generally focuses on professional play. The playoffs' meta has generally been solved, with only about 30-35 champions being played. This patch should change that.

Four champion updates will impact professional play, and one system change will make a difference. The community is excited about this meta-shift for worlds, creating a much more entertaining tournament.

Champion Buffs for League of Legends patch 12.17

Maokai

Maokai is getting a mini-rework in patch 12.17 (Image via League of Legends/Riot Games)

Maokai is about to receive a mid-scope update, similar to Ahri and Swain in the past year. The quick summary changes that are most important are that his jungle clear is getting massively buffed, his saplings won’t proc their empowered damage on minions, and his ultimate is buffed in a variety of ways.

Maokai was a pro-play staple in his heyday, especially in the top lane, but was used as a jungle flex pick as far back as Season 5-6. He could be in the meta if his jungle clear becomes fast enough.

His ultimate is getting a faster travel time, and each enemy hits speeds up Maokai, which is a massive buff to one of the best engagement abilities in the game.

Hecarim

Hecarim is also getting a mini-rework in patch 12.17 (Image via League of Legends/Riot Games)

Hecarim is getting shifted from his current whole tank state to his original drain tank style of play. This update allows him to stay in fights longer and makes his bruiser build more effective. Devastating Charge and Onslaught of Shadows are getting nerfed in a fashion that gives him less crowd control, while Rampage and Spirit of the Dread are getting buffed in a way that encourages longer fights.

Hecarim already has a small presence in pro play, especially in the LCS playoffs. These changes could push him into a solid top laner and a jungler, and champions that are strong enough to draft early and flex between the two roles have massive value in professional drafts. He will undoubtedly have a presence in the Worlds meta.

Champion Nerfs in League of Legends Patch 12.17

Azir

Azir is receiving nerfs in patch 12.17 (Image via League of Legends/Riot Games)

During the playoffs worldwide, Azir has been, without a doubt, the strongest mid-laner. He has always been a nightmare to balance for pro play because pros can exploit the ability to min/max his kit in a way that few solo queue players can.

Arise! is losing 10% of its ability power ratio, which will do less damage to all targets. This affects his waveclear, damage to champs, and damage to objectives, which are three of his massive strengths.

The cooldown of Shifting Sands is being increased as well. This is his only mobility tool in his kit, and he has to use it defensively and offensively in different situations. This is the biggest nerf he is receiving, and in pro play, it means he is much more vulnerable to ganks early in the game.

Renekton

Renekton is also receiving nerfs in patch 12.17 (Image via League of Legends/Riot Games)

Renekton has been a strong blind pick for top laners worldwide during the playoffs. His Blade of the Ruined King into Sunfire Cape build has been taking over, giving him a good balance of damage and durability. This build is being nerfed because his base Q damage is reduced while the AD ratios are increased. Essentially, he will have to build more offensive items to do the same amount of damage he is doing now. This should reduce his presence in pro play.

Systems Change in League of Legends patch 12.17

Stopwatch

Stopwatch is nerfed in patch 12.17 (Image via League of Legends/Riot Games)

Stopwatch's price is being increased from 650 gold to 750. The items it builds into are getting buffed because of this gold increase to the combined cost.

Stopwatch has been abused in pro play for months, allowing a complete change in the style of play for only 650 gold. Even if pros don't finish the item Stopwatch builds into, the ability to go invulnerable is far more valuable than the 650 gold it used to cost. This cost increase could reduce the rate of pros purchasing it, creating a generally slower style of play.

