League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle: Massive Hecarim stat adjustments hits test server

Hecarim will see a significant number of adjustments hit his kit in the upcoming League of Legends patch, as 12.17 will look to introduce extensive changes to some of his base stats and abilities.

The upcoming update will be the second set of tweaks Riot Games will introduce that focus on League of Legends pro-play. With the 2022 World Championship right around the corner, the developers will look to iron out some rough edges and make more balance changes to the competitive meta.

Tim @TheTruexy Hecarim changes will also be on PBE today/tomorrow. Pushing him to have more incentives to be a Fighter/Bruisers and less an assassin/full tank. This is aimed to be a buff, so we'll be tuning this the rest of the week Hecarim changes will also be on PBE today/tomorrow. Pushing him to have more incentives to be a Fighter/Bruisers and less an assassin/full tank. This is aimed to be a buff, so we'll be tuning this the rest of the week https://t.co/Xg2kUZmhny

In a recent tweet, Riot opened up about changes they want to implement in Hecarim’s kit in the official update due next week.

The developers stated:

“Hecarim changes will also be on PBE today/tomorrow. Pushing him to have more incentives to be a Fighter/Bruiser and less an assassin/full tank. This is aimed to be a buff, so we’ll be tuning this the rest of the week.”

The League of Legends developers will focus the changes on making Hecarim more of a bruiser than a tanky assassin. This is done by toning down his one-shot potential and providing him with more buffs on his sustain and innate defenses.

All Hecarim updates making their way to League of Legends PBE patch 12.17 cycle

Before heading onto the list of changes Riot has proposed for Hecarim, it’s important to note that these changes will first make their way to the PBE before they are shipped with the official patch next week.

The League of Legends developers will look to test the changes first before they are introduced in the 12.17 patch. Hence, players can expect the below-mentioned changes to be tentative, with Riot adding more tweaks to them over the week.

Hecarim PBE 12.17 patch cycle changes

Rampage Q:

Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+90% bonus AD) > >> 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+95% bonus AD)

Damage per stack: 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% per bonus 100AD)

Q Cooldown per stack: 15 >>> 0.75s

Max number of stacks: 2 >>>3

Stack Falloff: All at duration end >>> 1 stack per second at duration end

Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30

Spirit of Dread (W):

[NEW]: Hecarim gains 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

Devastating Charge (E):

Min Damage: 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+55% bonus AD) >>> 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+50% bonus AD)

Max Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+100% bonus AD)

Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150

Maximum Knockback :: 450 >>> 350

Cooldown: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 / 16 >>> 17 at all ranks

Onslaught of Shadows (R):

Fear duration: 0.75-2s based on distance traveled >>> 0.75 - 1.5s based on distance traveled

League of Legends patch 12.17 is expected to go live on September 8, 2022. It will be the second set of changes Riot Games will introduce with the 2022 World Championship in mind.

