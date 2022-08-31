League of Legends patch 12.17 complete pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.17 will introduce a large number of balance changes to the MOBA.

The changes are aimed at balancing some of the outliers and ironing out the rough edges. They will also primarily focus on pro-play and will be introduced with the upcoming League of Legends 2022 World Championship in mind.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon 12.17 Full Preview. Things are still subject to change, but we're looking at fine tuning and getting tests on a bunch of picks here to ensure we're not swinging too hard up/down. Generally not looking to heavily disrupt the metas that teams qualified on. 12.17 Full Preview. Things are still subject to change, but we're looking at fine tuning and getting tests on a bunch of picks here to ensure we're not swinging too hard up/down. Generally not looking to heavily disrupt the metas that teams qualified on. https://t.co/yJcusAkTKx

Riot Games has provided fans with a brief glimpse of some of the changes that will arrive with the League of Legends 12.17 update.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the wide array of changes that will make their way to Miss Fortune, Maokai, and Hecarim. The champions will be hit with the highest number of updates as the developers look to shuffle things up ahead of the League of Legends 2022 World Championship.

League of Legends patch 12.17 complete pre-notes

Before moving on to the proposed changes, players should remember that the updates listed by the developers are tentative and are subject to change over the course of the week. Riot Games will first test them out in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them with the final update.

Listed below are the official proposed changes for League of Legends patch 12.17.

1) Champion Buffs

Miss Fortune

Making Q Max and Crit a bit less unfortunate Double Up (0)

Physical Damage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20 / 45 / 70 / 95 / 120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP)

Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time Strut (W)

Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35

Make it Rain (E)

Cooldown: 18 / 16 / 14 / 12/ 10 >>> 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14

Full Damage (8-tick): 80 / 115 / 150 / 185 / 220 (+80% AP) >>> 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+100% AP)

Slow: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% >>> 50% (+4% per 100 AP)

Bullet Time (R)

Bonus Critical Chance Damage: 20% of each wave's damage >>> 30%

Twisted Fate

Q AP Ratio: 70% >>> 80%

W Mana: 40-100 >>>30-70

Kassasdin

Q CD: 11-9s >>> 10-8s

Q Mana: 70-90 >>> 60-80

Rell

W Dismount MS: 250 >>> 280

ECD: 18-11s > 15s

Graves

R Damage: 250-550 >>> 275-575

Q CD: 12-8s >>> 13-7s Nocturne

AS Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.721 - P CD: 14s >>> 13s

Ezreal

E CD: 28-16s >>> 26-14s

Camille

P%HP Shield: 17%>>> 20%

E Bonus AD Ratio: 75%>>>90%

Sett

W AD Ratio: 20% per 100 BAD >>> 25% per 100 BAD

E Slow: 50% >>> 70%

2) Champion Nerfs

Nami (Electrocute)

E only counts as 1 damage instance

Taric

Base MR: 32 >>> 28

E CD: 15-11s >>> 16-12s

Azir

W AP Ratio: 60% >>>50%

ECD: 19-15s >>> 22-16s

Ahri

Base HP: 570 >>> 550

E Duration: 1.4-2s >>>1.2-2s

Sylas

Base HP: 595 >>> 595

Q CD: 10-6s >>> 11-7s

Trundle

W CD: 15-11s >>> 18-14s

Wukong

Base AS: 0.711 >>> 0.68

Base MS: 345 >>> 340

Sivir

AD Growth: 3 >>> 2.8

WAD Ratio: 30-50% tAD >>> 25-45% tAD

Renekton

Q Damage: 65-205 (+80% bonus AD >>> 60-180 (+100% bonus AD)

Q Emp Damage: 100-300 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 90-260 (+140% bonus AD)

3) Champion Adjustments

Maokai

Sap Magic (P)

[new] Getting hit by large jungle monsters reduced cooldown: 1s per auto

Bramble Smash (Q)

[Adjust] base damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+40% AP) >>> 65 / 110 / 155 / 200 / 245 (+40% AP)

[new] 8 max health damage: 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 / 2.75 / 3%

[new] Now deals 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 bonus damage to monsters.

Sapling Toss (E)

[removed] % max health damage

[adjust] base damage total : 20 - 120 >>> 45 - 185 (+40% AP +3% tHP)

[adjust] brush damage total: 40 - 240 >>> 75 - 315 (+80% AP +6% tHP)

[new] Empowered damage does not affect minions

[buff] mana cost: 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 >>> 45 / 55 / 65 / 75 / 85

[buff] Slow Amount: 35% >>> 45%

[new] Empowered Brush Slow Amount: 55%

Nature's Grasp (R)

[buff] Missile Initial Speed: 50 >>> 100

[buff] Missile Max Speed: 650 >>> 750

[buff] Missile Acceleration : 250 >>> 300

[new] Move speed on champion hit: 40-60% MS decaying over 2s

Hecarim

Rampage (Q):

Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+90% bonus AD) > >> 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+95% bonus AD)

Damage per stack: 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% per bonus 100AD)

Q Cooldown per stack: 15 >>> 0.75s

Max number of stacks: 2 >>>3

Stack Falloff: All at duration end >>> 1 stack per second at duration end

Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30

Spirit of Dread (W):

[NEW]: Hecarim gains 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

Devastating Charge (E):

Min Damage: 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+55% bonus AD) >>> 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+50% bonus AD)

Max Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+100% bonus AD)

Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150

Maximum Knockback :: 450 >>> 350

Cooldown: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 / 16 >>> 17 at all ranks

Onslaught of Shadows (R):

Fear duration: 0.75-2s based on distance traveled >>> 0.75 - 1.5s based on distance traveled

4) System Nerfs

Stopwatch

Cost: 650g >>> 750g

5) System Adjustments

Zhonya's Hourglass Cost: 2600 >>> 3000 - AP: 65 >>>80 AH: 10 >>>15

Guardian Angel Cost: 2800 >>> 3000 — AD:40 >>> 45

League of Legends patch 12.17 will officially go live next week on September 8, 2022. It will be the second set of changes that will have the 2022 World Championship in focus.

