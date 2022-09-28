League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle: Massive Nasus and Ekko buffs, Master Yi nerfs, and more

Many additional champion updates have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle as Riot Games looks to change the meta once again.

Some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming updates are the buffs that the off-meta builds will receive and the mid-scope update that the developers are planning for Syndra.

However, with the latest batch of PBE changes, it seems like Nasus will also be hit with a significant number of buffs when the official update goes live next week.

Additionally, Ekko will be receiving some quality-of-life updates, while nerfs will be hitting Master Yi and Skarner.

New changes in the League of Legends PBE patch 12.19 cycle

Before going into the list of changes that the League of Legends developers have introduced on the PBE server, it’s important to note that the tweaks are tentative. Riot Games will first test them out in the PBE server before officially shipping them with the 12.19 patch, which is due next week.

Hence, there might be a great disparity between what is listed below and what players will actually see in the official patch.

Given below are all the League of Legends PBE 12.19 cycle changes:

Udyr (buff)

W on-hit heal vs minions increased from 50% to 60%

Rek'Sai (nerf)

Base AD reduced from 64 to 61

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Nasus buffs:

* Q bonus attack range increased from 25 to 50

* W cripple increased from 50% of slow to 75% (might be leftover)

* R damage tick rate reduced from every 1 second to every .5 seconds

* R bonus size increased from 30% to 30% - 40%

Nasus (buffs)

Q bonus attack range increased from 25 to 50

W cripple increased from 50% of slow to 75% (might be leftover)

R damage tick rate reduced from every 1 second to every .5 seconds

R bonus size increased from 30% to 30% - 40%

R damage radius scales with size

Master Yi (nerfs)

AD growth reduced from 2.5 to 2.2

E bonus AD ratio reduced from 35% to 30%

Fizz (changes)

E damage buff is properly in (previously bugged)

E mana cost reverted from 75 - 95 to 90 - 110

Ekko (buffs)

Q return AP ratio increased from 60% to 70%

R damage increased from 150 - 450 + 150% AP to 150 - 500 + 175% AP

Blitzcrank

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.65

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.7

W attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92%

attack speed increased from 30% - 62% to 40% - 92% W mana cost increased from 75 to 85

W [New] now deals 1% max HP magic damage on-hit while active, increased by 60 - 180 against non-champs

E mana cost increased from 25 to 40

E now scales with 25% AP and increased by 150% AD + 125% AP against non-champions

R passive AP ratio increased from 30% flat to 30% to 50%

R [Rem] no longer capped at three stacks

League of Legends patch 12.19 is expected to drop next week on October 5, 2022.

