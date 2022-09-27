League of Legends patch 12.19 preview: Buffs to Off-meta builds, Master Yi nerfs, Syndra changes, and more

League of Legends patch 12.19 appears to be an exciting one for those who love off-meta builds in the game.

Riot Games have provided players with a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming update. There seems to be a fair amount of changes that one can look forward to next week.

After 12.18, which is the final World Championship patch, the developers are now focusing on introducing a lot of updates that will shift the meta once again.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon A few changes to Off-Meta builds as well as some changes to various languishing champions. Mostly not trying to overhaul the practice environment, but addressing a few clearly weak champions and some that are outliers. A few changes to Off-Meta builds as well as some changes to various languishing champions. Mostly not trying to overhaul the practice environment, but addressing a few clearly weak champions and some that are outliers. https://t.co/hhopKA7DfY

In a recent tweet, League of Legends developer Matt Leung-Harrison, aka RiotPhroxzon, stated:

One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the mid-scope updates that will be making their way to Syndra. However, the buffs to off-meta builds in the game are also something that League of Legends players will be looking forward to.

All players need to know about the League of Legends patch 12.19 preview

Before moving on to the list of champions that Riot Games has on its radar for updates in patch 12.19, it’s important to note that the names are tentative. The League of Legends developers will first try out the changes on the PBE test server before shipping them off with the official patch update.

1) Champion buffs

Fizz

Udyr (top)

Ryze

Ekko

Jinx

Sona

Nasus

Off-meta champions and builds

The off-meta build buffs will bring quite a significant change to the game. Players will get to once again enjoy AP builds on champions like Twitch and Master Yi.

2) Champion Nerfs

Master Yi

Reksai

Master Yi is finally getting a nerf. The champion has been pretty difficult to deal with in solo queue lobbies, as he often snowballs after getting an early lead.

Teams in standard play often do not pick champions that counter him. This is one of the reasons why he is picked so often in solo queue.

3) Champion Adjustments

Syndra

Tim @TheTruexy Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think Syndra's midscope is going to PBE this cycle, starting today! It's a long list, and there's a few extra surprises you'll quickly see in-game. Come try it out and let us know what you think https://t.co/OU8jc77HOl

The Syndra mid-scope update will ”keep her core gameplay but enhance her passive to open up bigger high moments and real feelings of power upgrades.”

4) System Buffs

Mortal Reminder

5) System Nerfs

Eclipse

League of Legends patch 12.19 is expected to go live next week and will drop on October 5, 2022.

