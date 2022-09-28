Best in business: 5 players who can win MVP of tournament at League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is on the horizon, as the Play-Ins stage is scheduled to commence on Thursday, September 29. This year's international tournament will feature some of the best players showcasing their immaculate talents to host the Summoner's Cup.

This list will look at the best-of-the-best players who will compete in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and have the greatest chance of winning the tournament's renowned MVP title.

Players like 369, Peanut, and Viper can secure the MVP of the tournament at League of Legends Worlds 2022

1) 369 (JD Gaming)

369 is one of the best top laners who plays for Chinese seed JD Gaming (Image via Riot Games)

Bai "369" Jia-Hao is considered by many to be the best top laners competing in League of Legends Worlds 2022. The 21-year-old is a former Top Esports member currently playing for JD Gaming.

369 holds an impressive 64% win rate across the 111 games stint. His diverse champion pool consists the likes of Kennen, Sion, Jayce, Gankplank, Gragas, and Sejuani. He holds a 100% win rate on champions like Ornn, Sett, and Lucian.

369's Gankplank play during the JDG vs EDG series mesmerized the League of Legends community. He easily managed to take down EDG's mid laner Scout and soon followed up by wiping off the entire enemy team, getting himself the coveted Penta Kill.

2) Peanut (Gen.G Esports)

Peanut is a League of Legends veteran who won the LCK MVP this season (Image via Riot Games)

Gen.G Esports' jungler Han "Peanut" Wang-ho earned the MVP title during LCK's Summer Playoffs 2022.

The South Korean veteran boasts a 41 wins and 6 losses ratio (an 87% win rate), with an average of 5.9 KDA. These statistics make him one of the most highly-skilled players in League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Peanut played Poppy 10 times during the 47-game long season and held a 100% win rate on the champion. Aside from the yordle pick, Peanut has also played Wukong (13 times), Veigo (6 times), Skarner (4 times), and Vi (3 times).

3) Viper (EDward Gaming)

Viper is one of the best ADC players at the international event (Image via Riot Games)

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon is a South Korean icon, playing for LPL seed Edward Gaming. Viper started his professional career in 2017 when he played alongside Lehends at Griffin Esports. In 2020, Viper joined EDG's main roster.

Viper is one of the best ADC players in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and has played 18 unique champions during Season 12 pro play. He has a spectacular 84.6% win rate on Jinx, with an astonishing 10.9 KDA ratio.

During the EDG vs FPX series, Viper showcased his Lucian skills, wherein he almost one-shot FPX's top laner Summit. During a different game, Viper managed to steal Baron Nashor using Sivir's Boomerang Blade (the Q ability).

4) Chovy (Gen.G Esports)

League of Legends community is looking forward to seeing Chovy's amazing mid lane gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Another Gen.G member on the list is the South Korean seed's mid laner Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon.

Chovy holds a 100% win rate on five champions out of the ten different picks of the 2022 pro season. He also has a phenomenal 92.9% win rate with Azir over 14 games.

Timestamp: 13:00

American Twitch streamer and former League of Legends pro Christian "IWillDominate" ranked Chovy as the best mid laner at Worlds 2022 and remarked:

"Number one: Chovy. Number one mid laner in the world. I think he's really, really good in this meta. The thing is that he plays Azir, which is like, the two highest prio champions, he plays better than anyone else in the world."

Chovy demonstrated his Azir mastery during the DK (Damwon KIA) vs Gen.G series when he landed a perfect, three-man Emperor of the Sands skill (Azir's ultimate ability).

5) Tian (Top Esports)

Tian is a former Fun Plus Pheonix member who currently plays for Top Esports (Image via Riot Games)

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang is the jungler for Chinese second-seed Top Esports. He is an aggressive jungler who mainly played bruisers like Vi, Lee Sin, Viego, Wukong, and Trundle.

In the aforementioned tier list by IWillDominate, the American personality ranked Tian as the best jungler on the international stage and mentioned:

"It's the f***ing GOAT (greatest of all time), bro! He is the f***ing GOAT! This guy played so well, man. This guy played so f***ing well! What can jungle do, bro? He plays a dog role. He gets his team ahead, every single f***ing game. He completely gapped Kanavi in the finals. Even game five of the finals, he's gapping Kanavi."

Tian showcased his team-fighting and decision-making skills during the LPL Spring Split.

After losing the Mountain Dragon fight against Royal Never Give Up (RNG), Tian managed to zone out the RNG's ADC Gala, as well as support Ming. He enabled his team to secure two kills in an unfavorable fight.

