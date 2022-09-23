All Easter eggs in League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem Star Walkin'

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem was released officially on September 22, 2022. Unfortunately, it was an average anthem, as fans mainly gave negative feedback. The anthem was released to hype up the event.

However, the video was pretty interesting as it had some amazing Easter eggs that designated players, historic moments, and other exciting areas related to League of Legends.

Riot Games have always had a habit of putting interesting details into their videos, especially those related to the World Championships. Therefore, this year was no different, though the total number of easter eggs was relatively higher than in previous years.

Detailed discussion regarding the easter eggs in League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem

Before proceeding any further, it is first necessary to mention that the four players showcased in the video were Meiko from EDG, Humanoid from Fnatic, CoreJJ from Team Liquid, and Chovy from Gen.G.

Apart from these four, no other player was directly featured in the video. The rest were mostly presented through Easter eggs that have been discussed below.

1) Worlds 2022 Finals location

Worlds 2022 finals arena (Image via Riot Games)

During the song, there are numerous instances where players will get to see the Golden Bridge and the city of San Francisco. This was done to designate the city where the League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will take place.

The entire video was shot in the city of San Francisco.

2) Meiko's ring

Meiko's Worlds 2021 championship ring (Image via Riot Games)

If fans notice carefully, they will see Meiko wearing a ring in the video. This ring depicts his Worlds 2021 championship ring after EDG won the finals.

It was a nice way to pay homage to the champion and separate him from the other players in the video.

3) League of Legends Worlds 2022 regions

All major Worlds 2022 regions (Image via Riot Games)

During the video, there is a shot where fans get to see a crossroad with a large number of logos. These logos depict all the regions that have sent their teams to participate in Worlds 2022.

This includes LPL, LCK, LCL, TCL, VCS, LCS, PCS, LLA, LCO, LJL, LEC, and CBLOL. LCL is not participating this year on account of certain restrictions.

However, since the video was made quite a while back, it is understandable why the logo was shown.

4) Faker and Caps

Faker (middle) and Caps(Right) (Image via Riot Games)

There was a scene in the video with three fans sitting atop a hill. Among them, one is wearing a jersey with Faker written behind it, and another is wearing a jersey with Caps written behind it.

This is a homage to two of the greatest League of Legends players who will also be participating in the tournament this year. Fans will also see an RNG jersey in the same frame, though that one does not depict any player.

5) Jankos, Gumayusi, and Closer

Gumayusi (left back), Closer (front left), and Jankos (front right) (Image via Riot Games)

There is also a second scene where fans will see three fans wearing jerseys of Jankos, Gumayusi, and Closer. This can be seen during the video at a point where many fans are cheering in front of a giant screen.

6) CoreJJ and Ruler

A homage to CoreJJ and Ruler (Image via Riot Games)

During the video, there is a scene where CoreJJ stands with his fans, with the closest one to him holding a ruler. This is a direct reference to the CoreJJ and Ruler duo in Gen.G that used to dominate League of Legends in 2018.

7) Church of Chovy

Church of Chovy (Image via Riot Games)

It is pretty well known that Gen.G's midlaner has a massive fandom often denoted by the phrase "Church of Chovy." During the video, fans will see where Chovy stands amongst his followers, with one of them holding a flag with the tagline written on it.

8) North American teams

Homage to North American teams (Image via Riot Games)

A scene during the video shows a girl dancing in front of a cafe with Evil Geniuses written on top of it. However, right beside the cafe, there is a wall with a painting showing a lot of players holding a trophy.

If fans notice carefully, they will see the names of the 100 Thieves, TSM and Cloud9. This is an homage to some North American teams who have achieved great feats at the League of Legends World Championships.

9) Uma Noid

Reference to Humanoid's special title "Uma Noid" (Image via Riot Games)

If fans notice carefully, they will see a scene where a fan is wearing a Fnatic t-shirt with "Uma Noid" written over it. This is a name that fans have given to Fnatic's midlaner Humanoid to denote his top-tier performances in matches.

This tag originated from Perkz, who is depicted by the term "Uma Jan" to denote world-class game performances.

