"Was it rushed?": League of Legends fans disappointed with the brand new Worlds 2022 anthem

On September 23, 2022, the brand new anthem for League of Legends Worlds 2022, Star Walkin', was officially released by Riot Games. It was a huge occasion as the 2022 anthem was performed by the Grammy Award-winning rapper, Lil Nas X.

However, it seems that the anthem did not appeal to fans, with the video and song receiving an immense amount of negative feedback from most of the community. There were a lot of complaints about the quality of the animation, the way it was presented, the content of the video, and the overall appeal of the anthem.

LS @LSXYZ9 Okay so the #Worlds2022 song looks like it was handled by two separate independent departments and then the music + video were just mashed together, as it doesn't sync at all. I like the song/flow, but with the video it just makes no sense imo... Was it rushed to make? Okay so the #Worlds2022 song looks like it was handled by two separate independent departments and then the music + video were just mashed together, as it doesn't sync at all. I like the song/flow, but with the video it just makes no sense imo... Was it rushed to make?

The official anthem of the World Championship is a prestigious occasion for fans as it is a celebration of the biggest tournament in League of Legends. So, the expectations for the same are quite high since previous anthems like Legends Never Die and Phoenix have set the bar high.

League of Legends fans feel that the Worlds 2022 anthem fell short of expectations

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem received quite a lot of negative feedback from the fans. This time around, it was not just the general playerbase but also professional players and casters who felt that the song failed to hit the mark.

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang Rise, Take Over, Burn It All Down MVs:



Homages paid to not only the main character but players and leagues around the world, narratives, intricate fight scenes, hundreds of Easter Eggs



MV



Check out the new Mecha skins (1350RP) available in Riot Stores soon Rise, Take Over, Burn It All Down MVs:Homages paid to not only the main character but players and leagues around the world, narratives, intricate fight scenes, hundreds of Easter Eggs #Worlds2022 MVCheck out the new Mecha skins (1350RP) available in Riot Stores soon 🎥Rise, Take Over, Burn It All Down MVs:Homages paid to not only the main character but players and leagues around the world, narratives, intricate fight scenes, hundreds of Easter Eggs🎥#Worlds2022 MVCheck out the new Mecha skins (1350RP) available in Riot Stores soon https://t.co/dqpRwTGjwx

Arsen @AstralClocKz @AshleyKang Most boring MV they ever made. They put CoreJJ there but he is not even at Worlds, no hype there. @AshleyKang Most boring MV they ever made. They put CoreJJ there but he is not even at Worlds, no hype there.

Marc @Caedrel worlds song was weak



too slow and no hype worlds song was weaktoo slow and no hype

Some felt that the song looked more like a promotional video for the new Mecha skins for Twisted Fate, Rell, and Thresh. They felt that the video seemed to lack passion and direction.

However, the complaints did not end there. Many felt that the video could have showcased more players. The primary focus of the video was CoreJJ, Meiko, Humanoid, and Chovy, who represent only three teams (CoreJJ did not qualify for Worlds 2022) out of the 24 participating in the tournament.

Medic @MedicCasts Song slaps as a song. As a worlds anthem, it lacks the 'fight'. All build up and no climax to my ears.



I want to scream the Worlds song at 3am while drunk watching EU win it all. Star walking doesn't give me that. Song slaps as a song. As a worlds anthem, it lacks the 'fight'. All build up and no climax to my ears.I want to scream the Worlds song at 3am while drunk watching EU win it all. Star walking doesn't give me that.

There were instances where the video included easter eggs representing other players, but fans felt the developers should have made it more apparent. Many felt that it was disrespectful to all the teams and players who worked hard to make it to this point.

The final complaint that fans had was that they felt the video and song did not sync well. One of the key facets that made previous anthems of the League of Legends Worlds so popular was the iconic moments in the videos. In this case, however, the song had a very slow pace. The video was also quite dull, consisting mostly of panoramic shots without much purpose.

Marcin Jankowski @G2Jankos This year Worlds song didn't get me as hyped as usual🥲 This year Worlds song didn't get me as hyped as usual🥲

Michael Buck @Sketch2622 @LSXYZ9 Middle of the song is kinda... bleh. I also agree one the vid and song not matching at all and hate how the vid doesnt show more teams off. Just an off year unfort @LSXYZ9 Middle of the song is kinda... bleh. I also agree one the vid and song not matching at all and hate how the vid doesnt show more teams off. Just an off year unfort

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang



So when does the Nice promo video for the new Mecha skins from RiotSo when does the #Worlds2022 MV come out? Nice promo video for the new Mecha skins from RiotSo when does the #Worlds2022 MV come out? https://t.co/uu4qbxaZV3

In fact, several League of Legends fans agreed that the video begins on a high note but fizzles out towards the end. The lack of a proper climax and crucial hype moments that made previous songs so popular has left the entire fanbase disappointed.

One of the problems with the World Championship songs is that Riot Games has created massive expectations with previous anthems. Songs like Rise, Legends Never Die, and Phoenix are difficult to outclass. This leaves the developers in a difficult situation when it comes to future releases.

