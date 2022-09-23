"Was it rushed?": League of Legends fans disappointed with the brand new Worlds 2022 anthem

On September 23, 2022, the brand new anthem for League of Legends Worlds 2022, Star Walkin', was officially released by Riot Games. It was a huge occasion as the 2022 anthem was performed by the Grammy Award-winning rapper, Lil Nas X.
However, it seems that the anthem did not appeal to fans, with the video and song receiving an immense amount of negative feedback from most of the community. There were a lot of complaints about the quality of the animation, the way it was presented, the content of the video, and the overall appeal of the anthem.
The official anthem of the World Championship is a prestigious occasion for fans as it is a celebration of the biggest tournament in League of Legends. So, the expectations for the same are quite high since previous anthems like Legends Never Die and Phoenix have set the bar high.
League of Legends fans feel that the Worlds 2022 anthem fell short of expectations
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem received quite a lot of negative feedback from the fans. This time around, it was not just the general playerbase but also professional players and casters who felt that the song failed to hit the mark.
Some felt that the song looked more like a promotional video for the new Mecha skins for Twisted Fate, Rell, and Thresh. They felt that the video seemed to lack passion and direction.
However, the complaints did not end there. Many felt that the video could have showcased more players. The primary focus of the video was CoreJJ, Meiko, Humanoid, and Chovy, who represent only three teams (CoreJJ did not qualify for Worlds 2022) out of the 24 participating in the tournament.
There were instances where the video included easter eggs representing other players, but fans felt the developers should have made it more apparent. Many felt that it was disrespectful to all the teams and players who worked hard to make it to this point.
The final complaint that fans had was that they felt the video and song did not sync well. One of the key facets that made previous anthems of the League of Legends Worlds so popular was the iconic moments in the videos. In this case, however, the song had a very slow pace. The video was also quite dull, consisting mostly of panoramic shots without much purpose.
In fact, several League of Legends fans agreed that the video begins on a high note but fizzles out towards the end. The lack of a proper climax and crucial hype moments that made previous songs so popular has left the entire fanbase disappointed.
One of the problems with the World Championship songs is that Riot Games has created massive expectations with previous anthems. Songs like Rise, Legends Never Die, and Phoenix are difficult to outclass. This leaves the developers in a difficult situation when it comes to future releases.