League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem Star Walkin' ft. Lil Nas X officially released by Riot Games

Riot Games on Thursday, September 22, 2022, officially released a brand new anthem for League of Legends Worlds 2022, called Star Walkin'. The Worlds 2022 anthem has been sung by none other than Grammy Award-winning American rapper Lil Nas X.

Humanoid, CoreJJ, Chovy, and Meiko represent their respective regions in the catchy song. Aside from that, it includes easter eggs showcasing some of League of Legends' most popular teams.

In some ways, the release of the Worlds 2022 anthem marks the official start of the tournament. The games begin on Thursday, September 29, 2022, but the hype for the tournament has now reached an all-time high, thanks to the anthem.

Full details regarding the brand new League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem Star Walkin'

As mentioned previously, the brand new anthem for League of Legends Worlds 2022, Star Walkin', has been performed by Lil Nas X, a Grammy Award-winning American rapper who rose to prominence through songs like Old Town Road, Industry Baby and Montero.

The anthem was accompanied, as usual, by an animated video featuring four different players from the game's major regions, including EDG's Meiko from the LPL, Fnatic's Humanoid from the LEC, Gen.Chovy G's from the LCK, and Team Liquid's CoreJJ from the LCS.

Amongst these, Humanoid, Meiko, and Chovy will be attending the tournament, though CoreJJ will miss out as his team did not qualify. However, given that the video was created well before the qualification period began, it is understandable if Riot Games decided to include him.

In any case, the video's main theme was these players competing for the Worlds 2022 trophy. The video also included four champions, namely, Azir, Thresh, Rell and Twisted Fate, in addition to the players.

These champions, on the other hand, had mechanised features that alluded to the upcoming Mecha skins that will be released alongside patch 12.20. Azir, the featured League of Legends Worlds 2022 skin, is already available, but the remaining three will be available on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The players were initially shown standing over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, an iconic location in the United States of America, but they quickly began gathering power and summoning their champions before the fight began.

The video also featured Lil Nas X, who was carrying the World Championships flag on his back. Overall, it was an excellent video commemorating Worlds 2022, which will begin on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

