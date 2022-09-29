League of Legends Worlds 2022 is only a few hours away from the start. Unfortunately, not everyone can travel all the way to the venue to watch the games live.

However, Riot Games will provide full live coverage for all the games during the tournament without any interruption. This article provides all the information on when and where to watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 live.

The dates and timings provided here are for the Play-In stages since they will continue until October 4, 2022. If players want information regarding the Group stages, there are still quite a few days left for it to start, and details regarding the same will be provided in due time.

Date, time, and livestream details for League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-In stages

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-In stage, divided into Rounds 1 and 2, is set to begin on September 29, 2022. The Play-In stage will see a total of 12 teams compete against each other and will continue until October 4, 2022, when four teams will be selected who will directly qualify for the Group stage to join the rest of the qualified teams.

Other teams who fail to make it into the top four of the Play-In stages will be eliminated from the tournament. The starting time for the first match at Worlds 2022 for every major region has been provided below:

North America (CDT): 3 PM (September 29)

Europe (CEST): 10 PM (September 29)

China (CST): 4 AM (September 30)

South Korea (KST): 5 AM (September 30)

India (IST): 1:30 AM (September 30)

Japan (JST): 5 AM (September 30)

Now, in terms of livestream details, Riot Games will telecast all the matches for Worlds 2022 on its official Twitch channel at the aforementioned times. The matches will also be broadcast on Riot's YouTube channel. The streams might start beforehand as there will be pre-game discussions. However, the actual matches will start at times mentioned above.

In any case, the timing for North America and Europe is quite forgiving as it primarily falls around the standard hours when most people are awake. However, for the whole of Asia, it will be a difficult time as all the games will be in the early morning.

This means that Asian fans will either have to stay awake or wake up early to watch all the games. This is a compromise since North America has always been on the receiving end of bad time zones all these years.

Even then, this is the League of Legends World Championships. Therefore, dedicated gamers who are committed to supporting their teams will be willing to do anything to watch all the matches in the tournament.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is one of the most competitive tournaments in a long time. Teams like JDG, T1, Gen.G, EDG, Top Esports, DAMWON KIA, Fnatic, and G2 Esports are all stacked in one tournament.

It is a tournament where no team is better or worse than the other. Almost anyone can win it in the end, and fans will be subjected to immense entertainment over the next month.

Teams will over or underperform, stories will be written, and legacies will be created as the participating teams put in their best-ever performances in the calendar year to bring home the Summoner's Cup and write their name in history.

