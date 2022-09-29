Fnatic's botlane is ready to participate in League of Legends Worlds 2022 after quick recovery from illness

On September 29, 2022, Fnatic officially confirmed that their botlane has been cleared to play in League of Legends Worlds 2022 after a quick recovery from their illnesses. The team's botlane, consisting of Upset and Hylissang, tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the start of the upcoming international tournament.

This led to major complications as the team had to bring in temporary substitutes and made fans worried about Fnatic's performance with stand-ins. However, that does not seem to be the case anymore as the highly revered botlane of Fnatic has recovered and will be ready to tackle all the challenges at Worlds 2022.

This will give both Fnatic and European League of Legends fans a lot of confidence since the Upset and Hylissang duo is considered by many to be one of the best botlane combinations in the world. The news gives fans hope that Europe will be able to challenge the top eastern teams for the title.

Upset will participate in the first match, but Hylissang will miss the first day at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Earlier this week, Fnatic announced that its botlane might not be able to play at Worlds 2022. This was because both Upset and Hylissang tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, Fnatic subbed in Bean and Rhuckz and the team was unsure on whether Upset and Hylissang would be fit or not. This was a tricky situation as the botlane for Fnatic is its strongest point and missing this at the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 would have affected the team's morale.

Zdravets Galabov @FNCHylissang Finally I tested negative and I'm gonna miss only one day of worlds, I have full faith in the boys and I wish them best of luck. I have an early flight tomorrow morning and I'm super excited to play worlds! Thank you for all the nice messages and support. Good night.

Fortunately, both players tested negative right on time and have been cleared to travel to North America and participate in the tournament right away. However, Hylissang will have to wait for one day as he will not be able to reach on time.

Upset, on the other hand, has already traveled to Mexico and will take part in Fnatic's first game against Evil Geniuses. Since Hylissang will not be present, Rhuckz will play alongside Upset on the first day of the tournament.

FNATIC @FNATIC Our roster for EG & Chiefs:



Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Rhuckz



See you tomorrow! Our roster for EG & Chiefs:WunderRazorkHumanoidUpsetRhuckz See you tomorrow!

This is good news for the team's fans since Upset and Hylissang are a major component of Fnatic. The two are capable of putting up a tough fight against the top eastern teams and have a chance to claim the title at the World Championships.

There is, however, the fact that, since Upset is traveling on such short notice, he might be jet lagged. Hopefully, that will not affect his performance when Fnatic faces Evil Geniuses at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

