DRX vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

DRX and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) are set to battle it out in the final match of the Play-In stage's Day 1 at League of Legends Worlds 2022. This is a game that several fans will be waiting to witness as it will pit South Korea against China on the international stage.

In terms of team strength, RNG is probably miles ahead compared to DRX, but it is well-known that anything can happen in best-of-one games. There is always a possibility that RNG might collapse and put DRX in the lead right at the beginning of the tournament.

In any case, the Deft vs Gala match-up will be something that many fans will be interested in watching as two of the best ADCs in the world will go head-to-head in a show of sheer perfection and style.

Preview of RNG vs DRX at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

Predictions

RNG has arguably been among the strongest performing teams during the 2022 season of League of Legends' LPL. The team won the regional Spring Split and the Mid-Season Invitational and finished 4th during the Summer Split.

The team has shown immense consistency and robustness when it comes to gameplay and drafting. Apart from that, the individual performances from Xiaohu and Gala have also been phenomenal, which helped RNG grab clutch wins in tough situations.

Overall, RNG is not just a strong team but also one of the contenders for Worlds 2022. The only reason this team has to participate in the Play-Ins is that the LPL is excessively difficult and competitive, and even the best teams sometimes end up sliding down.

DRX, on the other hand, did not have a very good year in the LCK. The team finished quite average in the Spring Split and mostly played second fiddle to teams like Gen.G and T1.

During the Summer Split, DRX initially started strong, but the team's form dropped massively in the later stages. The roster had too many weaknesses that were easy to exploit for teams with a high skill ceiling.

In truth, DRX, most of the time, relied on performances from Deft to go past the finish line. This led to a one-dimensional style that sort of got figured out quite quickly. DRX had to struggle a lot to qualify for Worlds 2022, which puts the team in a bad spot, considering the quality of others.

Therefore, when it comes to predictions, there is no doubt that RNG should be able to grab the win even if DRX ends up putting up a fight in the end.

Head-to-Head

RNG and DRX have faced each other only four times in the past. RNG has three victories, while DRX has grabbed only one.

Previous Results

Previously, RNG faced up against LNG at League of Legends LPL 2022 Summer Split and grabbed a 3-2 victory.

DRX, on the other hand, faced Liiv Sandbox at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split and also grabbed a 3-2 victory.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Rosters

RNG

Breathe

Wei

Xiaohu

Gala

Ming

DRX

Kingen

Pyosik

Zeka

Deft

Beryl

Livestream Details

RNG vs DRX will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on September 29, 2022, at 10 PM CDT/ September 30 at 8:30 AM IST.

