Major Nasus buffs hit League of Legends' PBE to enhance viability in the toplane

On September 28, 2022, League of Legends released a major number of changes for Nasus in its PBE (Public Beta Environment). It has been a while since Nasus received buffs within the game, but it looks like the same has been pushed to the maximum this time.

The buffs that Nasus is getting are quite heavily overtuned as the developers are trying to enhance his potential quite a lot within the toplane. Obviously, it is tough to say whether these changes will have much impact regarding Nasus jungle or support.

Even then, if these changes stay the way they are, there is a chance this champion might become meta once the buffs are officially released onto the main server of League of Legends.

Fans feel that Nasus will become a menace in solo queue once these changes ship into the live servers of League of Legends

Before proceeding further, it is first important to take a look at the various changes that Nasus is getting in League of Legends.

Nasus buffs in League of Legends

The various changes to Nasus in the PBE version of the game are as follows:

Amongst these changes, the Q change is something that fans are not very afraid of. However, it is the W change that many feel is way too much. A direct buff from 50% to 75% might make him excessively broken and a huge problem in the toplane.

Obviously, the rest of the changes are also major upgrades without any major downsides. So, in short, Nasus is getting a massive boost and fans feel that these changes will make him problematic to deal with in solo queue games.

F(ool)ish @Trout_Catcher @Spideraxe30 MAYBE the Q or R buff could be shipped although the range increase is definitely sus, I don't know what Riots obsession with buffing wither is. No shot all 3 buffs go through.

One major reason why Nasus remains quite heavily hyped within the community is because of his potential as a support. One of the most popular streamers and content specialists in League of Legends, LS, has been a connoisseur for Nasus to be played in the support role within professional games.

Mateusz Bartnicki @HelIkite @Spideraxe30 Wait so instead of overbuffing him for pro games he will be a menece in my regular games? Cool.

However, the changes that he is getting are less catered towards support and more towards toplane presence, which is something that players do not want to see. Obviously, there is always a possibility that the developers will drop changes to these numbers before the buffs are shipped to the live servers.

Xanhomey @xanhomey @Spideraxe30 Riot is trying to make people stop playing top, you can't convince me otherwise.

Nasus's buffs will be released on the live version of the game along with patch 12.19 that is set for release on October 5, 2022.

