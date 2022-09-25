Guide to play Master Yi in League of Legends season 12

Master Yi is arguably one of the exciting champions in League of Legends. He is often considered a pick for low elo players, but he continues to sit comfortably on top of the win-rate charts in high elo.

In fact, as of now, Master Yi is sitting with a 56.23% win rate in Challenger, which is quite significant. The following is a detailed guide for Master Yi, as right now, he provides a lot of value to the players.

Master Yi is not a perfect champion, and he does have quite a lot of weaknesses. However, if played correctly, he can be a disgustingly broken champion who can carry games single-handedly.

Runes, Item build, and gameplay tips for Master Yi in League of Legends

Before proceeding any further, it is first essential to provide a brief overview of the champion in League of Legends. As mentioned, Master Yi does provide a lot of value in the game's current state.

He is a champion who relies on farming, and considering how solo queue matches play out in the current meta, Master Yi gets a lot of time to do that. However, it is not just the farming aspect, as he does have quite a good kit to deal with the damage.

Master Yi's Q is his bread and butter ability and can be used to both deal damage and dodge skill shots. His ultimate helps him to chase down enemies, and his W helps him heal, which can come in handy in extended teamfights.

The problem many players face with Master Yi is that he is too reliant on having a good game. If he falls off, the champion becomes useless. Apart from that, he is too vulnerable to stuns and lockdowns and can be countered by a wide variety of champions in the game.

Rune path for Master Yi in League of Legends

Rune Path for Master Yi (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Domination): Eyeball Collection, Treasure Hunter

Master Yi's runes in League of Legends are crafted for head-on fights. It is pretty straightforward as Lethal Tempo and Alacrity provide attack speed, while Coup de Grace and Eyeball Collection provide him damage to finish off enemies.

Item build

The item build for Master Yi in League of Legends is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Blade of the Ruined King

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Death's Dance

Wit's End

Berserker's Greaves

In terms of item build, Master Yi is all about being a proper fighter in League of Legends. Kraken Slayer and Blade of the Ruined King provide massive damage output, while Death's Dance provides him with late-game scaling.

Wit's End is a very good item as apart from providing damage, it also provides magic resistance, which can always come in handy.

Gameplay tips

In terms of gameplay tips, the only thing that players should remember regarding Master Yi is that farming is the key to success. He is a champion who needs to be ahead, and unnecessary ganks can often be fatal.

Master Yi often loses out early to junglers like Xin Zhao and Trundle. Therefore, asking the team for help when fighting for objectives is recommended. Map awareness is also essential and if the situation arises, players should gank since early kills can always be beneficial.

