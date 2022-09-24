Guide to play Azir in League of Legends Season 12

Azir is one of the most popular midlane champions in League of Legends Season 12. He has always been a good champion, but the durability update and the emphasis on scaling have propelled him up the tier list.

Azir is also among the best poke champions in the entire game. His entire philosophy revolves around two phases, where he starts off as a playmaker and transitions into a hyper carry who can deal massive damage. Thus, he provides massive utility within the team.

PaulJD @The_PaulJD

@Synapse144

#LoL #pentakill 0/6 kd at the time, 3rd time on azir, this fight wins the game. need i say more? 0/6 kd at the time, 3rd time on azir, this fight wins the game. need i say more?@Synapse144 #LoL #pentakill https://t.co/HlNhFw3uy0

The only problem with Azir is that he is exceptionally hard to play, and it takes a lot of time and effort to master him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide to Azir in League of Legends Season 12

Before moving any further, it is first important to take a brief look at Azir in League of Legends.

As mentioned previously, Azir can work both as a playmaker and a damage dealer. His ultimate, Emperor's Divide, is one of the best team-fighting abilities in the game. It can help split up the enemy team, deal heavy damage, and create a setup for the rest of the allies.

Azir also has a massive range, which allows him to poke down enemies even before fights begin. In fact, laning against the champion is very difficult as he can out-range almost every other midlaner in the game. He can also use his Q and E ability to run away from sticky situations in the early stages.

Overall, Azir has a well-rounded kit that makes him a top-tier pick in almost any given scenario. It is safe to say that he does not have a direct counter in League of Legends.

Having said that, the one problem with playing Azir arises from the fact that the champion requires a significant amount of mechanical skill to master. He is all about farming properly and building items to the point where he can carry the game.

Apart from that, Azir is quite heavily reliant on timing, so it is important to understand when to jump into the backline and drop the ultimate. If he fails to do that, he will die. Once he jumps to the backline and uses his Q and E ability, he will have no other means to escape.

In any case, it is now time to provide an in-depth guide for Azir in League of Legends.

Rune path for Azir in League of Legends

Rune Path for Azir (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Presence of Mind, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace

Secondary (Sorcery): Manaflow Band, Transcendence

A lot of players might find this rune path a bit awkward because Azir, as a poke champion, should be using Summon Aery.

However, Conqueror can be used because it provides a lot of brawling power to the champion. It is extremely effective when it comes to trading normal hits in the midlane and provides a lot of value in the late game.

The problem with Summon Aery is that it does not provide much apart from a bit of lane harassment, which often does not yield a lot of value.

Item build

The ideal item build for Azir in League of Legends is as follows:

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Nashor's Tooth

Void Staff

Rabadon's Deathcap

Zhonya's Hourglass

Sorcerer's Shoes

This item build is focused on both the defensive and offensive development of the champion.

Crown of the Shattered Queen provides Azir with a lot of safety in the early game, though it slows down his scaling. However, once Azir builds Nashor's Tooth and Void Staff, the damage spikes up exponentially. Zhonya's Hourglass is also a valuable item that comes in handy, especially when diving into the enemy backline.

Gameplay guides

In terms of gameplay tips, there are a few things that players can follow to make learning Azir easier. Initially, it is better for players to get as much farm as possible in the laning phase instead of trying to roam or gank lanes.

Players should prioritize maxing out Azir's Q and E abilities as soon as possible as they help him both escape the enemy and dive into them. Q should be prioritized as it also helps to land poke more efficiently. As always, players should put points in R whenever possible.

Beginners are not recommended to go for an ambitious ultimate. It is also better to use the ultimate in easy situations. Obviously, the timing and placement of the Emperor's Divide (ultimate) is something players will learn from experience. Still, they should first go for easy pick-offs and try the hard ones only when they feel confident with the champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far