Guide to play Miss Fortune in League of Legends season 12

Miss Fortune is one of the best ADCs in the current meta of League of Legends. Her damage accompanied by her massive teamfighting ability is something that makes Miss Fortune a lethal botlane pick.

Therefore, a detailed guide to Miss Fortune has been provided for players to follow in this article. One of the key facets to consider regarding this champion is that she is easy to maneuver.

Miss Fortune provides a lot of value for new players as it is extremely easy to secure kills with this champion. Hence, anyone who is starting the game and planning to go botlane should definitely unlock Miss Fortune as one of the earliest champions.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide to Miss Fortune in League of Legends

Before moving any further, it's important to provide a brief overview on Miss Fortune in League of Legends. As mentioned previously, she is extremely easy to play and provides a lot of value in terms of securing kills.

She can farm quite easily as her early game damage is quite good. She can also pester enemy laners using her E ability. Apart from that, the W ability allows Miss Fortune to easily return to the lane from the base and chase enemy champions.

Lastly, her ultimate is an extremely powerful teamfighting ability as it can obliterate enemies who are trying to fight in a choke point. She also has good synergy with quite a lot of support champions in the game.

However, Miss Fortune also has a major weakness that can be exploited quite easily. The champion lacks any form of escape ability and is extremely squishy. In fact, if she dives under the tower, then it's almost impossible for her to survive.

In fact, if the enemy team is smart and is able to force Miss Fortune to use the flash summoner spell early, then she becomes extremely vulnerable. Therefore, positioning and situational awareness is key to finding success with Miss Fortune.

In any case, it is now time to push further into the guide for the champion in League of Legends.

Rune Path for Miss Fortune in League of Legends

Miss Fortune runes (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Conqueror): Press the Attack, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery

Miss Fortune's runes are focused towards both damage as well as survivability. Amongst these, her primary rune is clearly focused on enhancing damage through Press the Attack and Coup de Grace.

Meanwhile, the secondary rune allows Miss Fortune to not just save 300 gold with Magical Footwear, but also trade in the lane much better through Biscuit Delivery.

Item Build

The item build for Miss Fortune is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Collector

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik's Regard

Bloodthirster

Berserker's Greaves

The build provided above is more of a glass cannon-type composition for Miss Fortune. It helps maximize her damage to the highest level. Kraken Slayer and Collector will help in getting easy early kills, while Infinity Edge and Lord Dominik's Regard provide late-game scaling.

If League of Legends players want a little bit of safety, they can try buying a Guardian Angel and skip Collector.

Gameplay Guide

As mentioned above, Miss Fortune is all about positioning. However, there are a few details that fans should consider to ensure success.

The first one is that, players should max out her Q ability as fast as possible. This ability can hit like a truck once Miss Fortune has Kraken Slayer and Collector built. In fact, it can help to finish off low health bar champions quite easily.

Second, League of Legends aficionados shouldn't ignore her W ability. It provides massive movement speed and can help Miss Fortune escape from sticky situations.

Her E ability, in fact, doesn't need many levels as apart from harassing enemies in the early game, it's not of much use. Obviously, her R ability should be leveled as much as possible.

Finally, players should remember that being an ADC she needs to farm and getting the mythic item early can provide her with a massive power spike in League of Legends.

