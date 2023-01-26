Amidst the dozens of MOBA games available in the market, League of Legends is one of the few that has managed to continue its popularity. This is mainly because players can choose from various characters, each with unique skill sets and intriguing backstories.

Most League of Legends champions' power scalings differ considerably from their official narratives and how they are depicted in the game.

Champions in this game are balanced and scaled down to the point where each character feels equally powerful. However, if we delve a little further into their Runeterra lore, we will discover precisely how starkly the power levels of each champion vary.

With 162 champions, the world of Runterra has existed for a very long time, but only a few champions are strong enough to be immortalized in the annals of history.

The ten League of Legends champions on today's list are said to be the strongest champions in Runeterra, per the lore.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Aurelion, Zoe, and 8 other strongest Runeterrans in League of Legends?

10) Fiddlesticks: The Ancient Fear

"Nobody believed in him until he struck again." (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Runeterra's oldest demon, Fiddlesticks, stands in tenth position on the list of Runeterra's strongest characters. League of Legends Ancient Fear existed from the earliest light of the day to the end.

The demon scarecrow can be found everywhere but nowhere. Poor Demacians are Fiddlesticks' primary target, and those who get too close to him only suffer bad outcomes. Fiddlesticks have complete knowledge of everyone, even their darkest fears, and aspirations.

"Fiddlesticks stalks the edges of mortal society, drawn to areas thick with paranoia where it feeds upon terrorized victims. Wielding a jagged scythe, the haggard, makeshift creature reaps fear itself, shattering the minds of those unlucky enough to survive in its wake. Beware the sounding of the crow, or the whispering of the shape that appears almost human... Fiddlesticks has returned."

Fiddlesticks attracted an entire village to his location before stealing their souls. Until all that remained were their corpses. Although there are many legends and stories about Fiddlesticks, before sightings and disappearances began to occur in the hinterlands, many people treated its existence as a myth.

9) Aatrox: The Darkin Blade

"Blood for the blood god!" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Aatrox is one of the strongest top infernal warlords in League of Legends. When used properly, and if the lore is to be believed, he can be the sole reason to spell the death of the entire Runeterra at once.

Aatrox is a Darkin, a corrupted Ascendant who was trapped inside his weapon and now uses other people's bodies to travel. According to Lore, Aatrox transferred himself into the weapon just before being killed, making the next person to touch it turn into him. The moment the greatest warrior touched Aatrox's weapon, he transformed into him.

As a result of his wrath, he began killing his combatants. Aatrox's last remaining desire is to destroy heaven and kill the gods and people who gave birth to him.

Aatrox, the most powerful of the Ascendants, even before his corruption, is now on a mission to wipe out all life on Runeterra to end his cursed existence, hopefully.

8) Mordekaiser: The Iron Revenant

"I am death, I am pain, so join me in my crusade!" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Shan-Uzal was once a courageous warrior who founded the first tribe of Noxus and made a name for himself. Later, he made the decision to bring together all Noxian tribes and set out to rule the entire planet by himself.

Following most of Runeterra's conquest, Shan-Uzal passed away, and Mordekaiser arose. Death couldn't keep him still, though. He established his world, where he is the sole ruler and has only one goal: to conquer Noxus once more for himself by rising from the dead.

According to League of Legends Lore, only a few of the most influential individuals and members of the Secret Society are aware of Mordekaiser and are terrified. Hence, the Iron Revenant fits well in the list of the most potent Runeterra characters.

7) Galio: The Colossus

"Built as a bulwark against enemy mages" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Strong mages abound in Runeterra, but Galio is the only champion who can deal with every one of them. Galio is a 100-foot-tall colossus with a body composed of petricite, an anti-magic stone impervious to all kinds of magic.

Galio's primary flaw is that he primarily exists as a statue because he only comes to life when an adversary mage is engaged in combat with the soldiers of Demacia.

Once the "petricite sentinel" comes to life magically, he can crush anything and everything that stands against the kingdom of Demacia. According to lore,

"Even so, Galio has been called to battle only a handful of times in all the centuries since. Demacia has begun to look inward, with magic becoming rarer in his world than it once was, and so the petricite colossus remains dormant, observing the world through the murk of his waking dreams. The statue’s greatest hope is to be blessed by a magic so powerful that he will never be forced to sleep again. Only then will Galio be able to truly serve his purpose: to stand and fight as Demacia’s protector, forevermore."

Thus, considering his strength and ability to effectively counter any League of Legends opponent, Galio makes it into the top 10s of Runerterra's most powerful characters.

6) Bard: The Wandering Caretaker

"A traveler from beyond the stars" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Regarding League of Legends lore, The Wandering Caretaker is one of the most powerful characters in Runeterra, despite Bard being one of the most demanding support players to learn in the game. According to lore,

“Driven by unknown magic, the music produced by Runeterra was as primitive, unevolved, and chaotic as the mortal beings that lived there… and yet it had an inherent beauty, like the rolling thunder of a storm or the melodious knocking of wooden chimes in the wind that precedes it. Bard would have merely appreciated it for what it was, but unfortunately, this particular song had gone far beyond a mere counterpoint to the celestial whole and was becoming destructive. Something had to be done.”

Bard is the embodiment of balance in League of Legends, and he only appears in Runeterra when the scales are shifting in one direction. Bard isn't just involved in one realm; he knows all of League of Legends' dimensions and chooses a side whenever the balance needs to be restored.

5) Ornn: The Fire Below the Mountain

"Fire up the forge!" (Image via Riot Games - League of legends)

Ornn has been the merciless and compassionate Demi-God of Runeterra from the beginning. However, he has lost the will to fight.

After his brother Volibear destroyed an entire hamlet of Ornn's people and turned their blood into a river, Ornn decided to give up on the war. Although it is debatable if he is more potent than either of his siblings, Volibear and Anivia, there are occasions in the lore that suggests otherwise.

He is also the cause of the Frejlordian snow because, according to one of his legends, Ornn created the snow as he created a new home by sculpting mountains, creating pits, and adding water to the forge. According to League of Legends Lore,

“So much steam had risen from the waters that the perpetual blue sky was mottled with darkening gray clouds. As these new puffy forms gathered and cooled, they grew heavier and heavier until they burst with snow. It snowed for a hundred years. This is why the Freljord still has so much snow today.”

Interestingly, Ornn's League lore resembles the Greek mythology of Hephaestus. Going by all of his Runeterra backstories, the Freljordian Forge god is unquestionably among the most powerful beings in League of Legends.

4) Xerath: The Magus Ascendant

"A lifetime as a slave has prepared me to be your master!" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Xerath is a formerly enslaved person imprisoned because of his extraordinary magical abilities and is now free to reclaim what is rightfully his. He wears the coffin as a constant reminder of what they took from him.

Xerath merely sought serenity and wisdom but spent millennia imprisoned like an animal. Never able to do anything but wait for the appropriate time to spring to life.

After performing the required ritual, Xerath transformed into an ascended entity made entirely of arcane energy, giving him infinite power and immortality. Sealing Xerath away is the only way to stop him, but even that won't last forever because his power will ultimately allow him to get through it.

Xerath has destroyed thousands of towns and cities with a single touch since he was lastly let free. The world could explode due to the power he can unleash all at once, but it could also lead to his demise. Many powerful Gods have attempted to stop Xerath, but their efforts have only led to their deaths.

3) Zoe: The Aspect of Twilight

"Cosmic messenger of Targon!" (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Zoe is the most unpredictable League of Legends Aspect there is. Even her selection as the herald was strange. It wasn't because she made significant sacrifices or triumphed in the battle for her choice, but rather because the Aspect of Twilight was drawn to her playful "irreverence in the face of peril" when she was a youngster.

Due to her ability to disobey some of Runeterra's regulating regulations, Zoe can traverse universes and even travel across time. Zoe witnessed the ascent and fall of Mordekaiser, the obliteration of the Blessed Isles, the establishment of the Shadow Isles, and the conception of Ixtal.

Zoe is one of the most potent entities in Mount Targon due to her unpredictable nature and dimension-hopping. Additionally, the Aspect's power has significantly slowed her aging, so even after 1000 years, she still resembles a young child.

2) Aurelion Sol: Star Forger

"I created life on this planet. I can take it away as easily." (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Aurelion Sol is recognized as the all-creator and all-destroyer in the League of Legends universe. The Star Forger is the oldest and by far the most potent character on the League of Legends roster, with the ability to create and destroy entire planets and universes except Zoe, who swore to protect him against the other Aspects.

After the Big Bang, Aurelion Sol emerged much as the Milky Way did, and he has been forming the cosmos ever since. With just one flick of the wrist, he could wipe out all of Runeterra.

After a thousand years, Aurelion Sol was finally able to escape. Furious, he wanted to end everyone's lives immediately, but he chose to make them suffer instead, imposing terrible curses on humankind. He didn't remove those curses until he was confident that those who mistreated him were dead.

Despite being the most incredible celestial entity in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol is not the strongest. His creation remains above him, and that's death.

1) Kindred: The Eternal Hunters

"If there is life, there is death." (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

If going by the Runeterra lore, Kindred is supposedly the most powerful champion in League of Legends. Kindred is "death" by herself and thus cannot die. The Eternal Hunters will keep rising even if she is slain.

Although Aurelion Sol created Kindred, she is more powerful than him only because Star Forger can die. Kindred has one of the more intriguing backstories of all the League of Legends champions,

Lore depicts Kindred as,

"A spirit who is closer to a force of nature than a living being. It is difficult to tell how Kindred came to be who they are today, however, one of the many legends surrounding the origins of the Kindred tell of 'a pale man with dark hair' who was 'very lonely' and so split himself 'right down the middle' so he 'would always have a friend'."

The champion, represented by the Lamb and the Wolf, is not a single entity but rather the personification of death itself. When a person's life is over, the Eternal Hunters are waiting for them. And whereas Wolf pursues those who attempt to avoid their inevitable death, Lamb gives a speedy release from the mortal coil.

Everyone will see Kindred as they breathe their last. Either they will submit and accept it or attempt to flee and risk being mauled by the wolf. Everyone sees Kindred at their death since she is the ultimate hunter.

This brings to a close our list of the most vital League of Legends champions, according to Runeterra Lore, and has ended with Kindred's demise.

