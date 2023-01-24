League of Legends' very own Star Forger will take longer than anticipated to arrive on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client.

Riot Games is postponing the release of Aurelion Sol's new kit on the PBE owing to unspecified technical difficulties, even though they only announced it a few weeks ago.

Rob Rosa @RiotKingCobra Hi all! Due to the tech issues we've been facing Aurelion Sol's gameplay update PBE debut will be delayed. Going to work with devs to try and get videos of his skins and maybe some gameplay clips up tomorrow for initial feedback. Hi all! Due to the tech issues we've been facing Aurelion Sol's gameplay update PBE debut will be delayed. Going to work with devs to try and get videos of his skins and maybe some gameplay clips up tomorrow for initial feedback.

The delay was announced today by Robert "KingCobra" Rosa, a Riot game producer on the League of Legends' champions team. The team is working with developers to obtain clips of Aurelion Sol's skins and gameplay, and plans to share them with players perhaps tomorrow.

The videos will be used to get some early feedback on the champion's update, as Aurelion Sol's PBE debut is currently delayed.

The cosmic dragon will have a new set of skills, but his appearance and splash art won't change; however, many players will undoubtedly be delighted to witness Aurelion Sol's updated ability kit across various parallel universes.

This will be especially true for his brand-new ultimate ability, The Skies Descend, which will bring a huge star crashing down on the Rift and produce a powerful shockwave upon impact.

The Aurelion Sol rework appears to be extremely intriguing. In League of Legends, he resembles Orianna and Syndra more than ever. He and Veigar share a few characteristics as well.

A part of the League of Legends community doesn't seem happy, though, as they believe Aurelion Sol's identity has been stolen; however, the skill clips indicated that he would become a scaling wizard in the game, and he might end up being incredibly strong.

Whether these alterations to the champ's PBE release timetable will impact the release of Aurelion Sol's polished kit is still unknown. The League client was supposed to receive Star Forger's new abilities with Patch 13.3 next month, although this might alter depending on the severity of the technical problems and the response from the community.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Riot Games @riotgames Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. twitter.com/riotgames/stat… Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. twitter.com/riotgames/stat…

The ADC adjustments, including multiple champion nerfs and buffs made in League of Legends patch 13.2 are anticipated to alter the meta significantly. It also includes Ahri ASU and Jax's VFX upgrade. Unfortunately, these improvements cannot be implemented on January 27, 2023, due to unexpected social engineering attacks.

According to reports, Riot has not yet identified the attacker, and an inquiry is still underway. This will obstruct the distribution of upcoming patch updates. The officials, however, stated that no player data was exposed throughout the process.

