League of Legends patch 13.2 preview is finally out, and Riot Games are planning a lot of changes for the update that is due next week.

There will be a fair number of balance tweaks making their way to the MOBA this time around as the developers focus on balancing the competitive meta further in the second patch of the season.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon This patch, we're shaking up a lot of different systems; fighter items, ADC satisfaction adjustments, and adjustments to make Grievous Wounds more impactful as a reactionary purchase. We're making pre-emptive nerfs to champs that will become OP from Crit changes (Kindred, GP) This patch, we're shaking up a lot of different systems; fighter items, ADC satisfaction adjustments, and adjustments to make Grievous Wounds more impactful as a reactionary purchase. We're making pre-emptive nerfs to champs that will become OP from Crit changes (Kindred, GP) https://t.co/o7zFf69UNx

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs which will be making their way to Zoe, Orianna, and Annie. Additionally, a lot of champions will be having their name on the nerf list as well, with Kassadin, Yuumi, Maokai, Ryze, as well as Lucian, expected to have their capabilities toned down by quite a bit.

When talking about the upcoming update, the League of Legends developers stated,

“This patch, we're shaking up a lot of different systems; fighter items, ADC satisfaction adjustments, and adjustments to make Grievous Wounds more impactful as a reactionary purchase. We're making pre-emptive nerfs to champs that will become OP from Crit changes (Kindred, GP)”

League of Legends patch 13.2 preview

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're double nerfing Maokai as he's one of the strongest Pro junglers on the patch and while Demonic nerf will bring him down some amount, we don't think it will come down enough.



Things that didn't quite make the cut this patch: We're double nerfing Maokai as he's one of the strongest Pro junglers on the patch and while Demonic nerf will bring him down some amount, we don't think it will come down enough. Things that didn't quite make the cut this patch:

Before moving on to the list of names that are highlighted for changes in the upcoming patch, it’s important to note that these picks are tentative. Riot Games will first look to try these changes out in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them with the update which is due next week.

Hence, there might be a fair bit of disparity between what is mentioned here and what actually makes it through to the final patch.

1) Champion Buffs

Orianna

Zoe

Annie

Annie and Zoe have been struggling quite a bit as soon as season 13 began earlier this month. The new changes nerfed their capabilities quite a bit in lane, fortunately, the developers are looking to help them out in League of Legends patch 13.2 and help them have an easier time in the matchups.

2) Champion nerfs

Kassadin

Yuumi

Maokai

Gangplank

Ryze

Lucian

Heimerdinger

Udyr (R Max)

Kindred

Nami

The Gangplank and Kindred nerfs are being made pre-emptively because of the set of crit changes that the developers have for future updates. They might look to buff the champions if they feel underwhelming and are not performing as how they are intended.

Heimerdinger support has been incredibly difficult to counter in season 13, and with patch 13.2 he will be toned down quite a bit to help balance the current competitive meta.

Kassadina and Ryze are also very strong in the current mid-lane meta, and they have been enjoying a very high win percentage for quite some time now.

Maokai will also be double nerfed as he is currently the most oppressive jungler in the game and just nerfing Demonic Embrace will not help in making him more balanced.

3) Champion Adjustments

Jax (VFX/SFX)

4) System nerfs

Demonic Embrace (Melee)

5) System Adjustments

Chemtech Dragon and Soul

Fighter Items

Adc Adjustments

Tenacity Adjustments (stacks multiplicatively)

Essence Reaver

Grievous Wounds

League of Legends patch 13.2 is due next week and is expected to go live sometime on Thursday, January 26, 2023. This will be the second patch of the new season, which will also be one of the bigger balance patches that the game receives this month.

Poll : 0 votes